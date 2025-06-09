Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

9 June 2025, 20:45

Shakira Khan is joining the cast of Love Island 2025
Shakira Khan is joining the cast of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Shakira is swapping her jet-setting lifestyle for a summer in Mallorca on Love Island 2025. Here's all the facts you need to know including where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 is welcoming a whole new cast of contestants ready to find love this summer and Shakira Khan is one hopeful looking to do just that.

Heading to Mallorca, she's no stranger to the sunny beach lifestyle as she spends the majority of her time jet setting around the globe.

Looking for a serious relationship in the villa, Shakira has admitted she has plenty of options in the real world but hasn't found her future husband just yet. Talking about her biggest turn off, she said: "Bag hygiene, like bad breath. I can't deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Shakira from her age, job and where she's from.

Shakira Khan sharing a post make-up selfie
Shakira Khan is hoping to leave the villa with a long term boyfriend. Picture: Shakira Khan/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Shakira?

Shakira will be entering the villa as one of the youngest female contestants at just 22 years old. Her fellow Love Island star Tommy Bradley is also the same age as her.

Where is Love Island's Shakira from?

When she's home and not enjoying exotic locations all around the world, you'll find Shakira in Burnley, Lancashire.

What is Shakira from Love Island's job?

Her day job is in marketing but you'll find Shakira spending a lot of time abroad doing her job as a model and influencer.

What is Shakira looking for in a boyfriend?

For Shakira, charming and funny are essential traits in the man she wants to partner up with.

She said: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Talking about her "booming" love life, she added: "They’re all frogs. It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring."

Is Love Island's Shakira on Instagram?

Of course! You can see her and all her holiday adventures on her profile @shakirakhan16. Before heading into the villa she had just over 10, followers.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Sophie Lee is a rumoured contestant in this year's Love Island.

Love Island's Sophie Lee details life-threatening accident that left her face scarred

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is hoping his chat and charm will win over the ladies in the villa

Love Island's Tommy Bradley: Age, job and more

Love Island’s Conor Phillips is finding love in the villa

Love Island’s Conor Phillips: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams is the son of a famous footballer

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams: Age, job, his super famous dad and more

Love Island is welcoming Megan Forte Clarke this 2025

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, why she went viral and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Blu Chegni to the line up

Love Island's Blu Chegini: His age, job, secret talent and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Ben Holbrough into the villa this year

Love Island's Ben Holbrough: Age, job, where he's from and more

Alima Cagio is heading into the Love Island villa this year

Love Island's Alima Gagio: From her age, job, glamorous Instagram life and more

Megan Moore is sick of the dating scene and heading into the Love Island 2025 villa

Love Island's Megan Moore: Age, where she's from, her specialist job and more

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia
What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in family wedding photos.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "down-to-earth" wedding photos send fans into meltdown

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

Love Island's Harriett shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Love Island's Harriett savagely shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Jessie J told fans that she was committed to being honest about her cancer journey.

Jessie J opens up about "rollercoaster" of her cancer journey in moving update

Lilo & Stitch director explains why he changed film's ending following backlash

Lilo & Stitch director explains why he changed film's ending following backlash

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind 'Manchild' lyrics following Barry Keoghan theories
Love Island's Sophie Lee: Age, job, her incredibly important message and more

Love Island's Sophie Lee: Age, job, her incredibly important message and more

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

More Movies & TV News

Love Island address possible Joey Essex-style celebrity bombshell in upcoming series

Love Island bosses address possible Joey Essex-style celebrity bombshell in upcoming series
Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series
Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off? Prime tease future after final season

The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset