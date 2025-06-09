Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

Shakira Khan is joining the cast of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Shakira is swapping her jet-setting lifestyle for a summer in Mallorca on Love Island 2025. Here's all the facts you need to know including where she's from.

Love Island 2025 is welcoming a whole new cast of contestants ready to find love this summer and Shakira Khan is one hopeful looking to do just that.

Heading to Mallorca, she's no stranger to the sunny beach lifestyle as she spends the majority of her time jet setting around the globe.

Looking for a serious relationship in the villa, Shakira has admitted she has plenty of options in the real world but hasn't found her future husband just yet. Talking about her biggest turn off, she said: "Bag hygiene, like bad breath. I can't deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Shakira from her age, job and where she's from.

Shakira Khan is hoping to leave the villa with a long term boyfriend. Picture: Shakira Khan/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Shakira?

Shakira will be entering the villa as one of the youngest female contestants at just 22 years old. Her fellow Love Island star Tommy Bradley is also the same age as her.

Where is Love Island's Shakira from?

When she's home and not enjoying exotic locations all around the world, you'll find Shakira in Burnley, Lancashire.

What is Shakira from Love Island's job?

Her day job is in marketing but you'll find Shakira spending a lot of time abroad doing her job as a model and influencer.

What is Shakira looking for in a boyfriend?

For Shakira, charming and funny are essential traits in the man she wants to partner up with.

She said: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Talking about her "booming" love life, she added: "They’re all frogs. It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring."

Is Love Island's Shakira on Instagram?

Of course! You can see her and all her holiday adventures on her profile @shakirakhan16. Before heading into the villa she had just over 10, followers.

