Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Helena Ford? Here's everything you need to know including where she's from and her Instagram details.

Love Island 2025 has welcomed their new line up of contestants and hoping to be one of the lucky stars finding love this year is Helena Ford.

Looking for someone funny with a great personality over anything else, she is hoping to increase her success rate with the opposite sex in the villa of love this summer.

Helena said: "Guys will have fun with me but probably won't get very far. If you go through my previous dating history, you'll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed."

So who is Love Island 2025's Helena? How old is she and what is her job? Here's all the facts including her small connection to Justin Bieber himself.

Love Island's Helena struggles to find serious relationships. Picture: Helena Ford/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Helena Ford?

Helena will be heading into the Love Island villa this year as a 29 year old. She will be one of the oldest female contestants to join the TV show as part of the original line up as this year's age ranges from 22-30.

Where is Love Island's Helena Ford from?

Like her fellow contestant Dejon Noel-Williams and Blu Chegini, she lives in the UK's capital of London.

What is Love Island Helena's job?

A jet setter already, Helena works as cabin crew which sees her fly all over the world. She follows in the footsteps of former Love Island contestant Laura Anderson who also worked as an air stewardess.

Of course, her lifestyle also allows for a touch of influencing on the side.

What is Love Island Helena's claim to fame?

Speaking in her interview before heading to the famous Mallorca villa, Helena revealed a surprising celebrity connection. She said: "Justin Bieber follows me on X."

Is Love Island's Helena Ford on Instagram?

Of course! You can follow Helena and all her world travels @helenaforddd. Before making her TV debut, she had nearly 10,000 followers.

