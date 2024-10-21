MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn set to quit the show in furious walk out

21 October 2024, 11:50

MAFS UK couple set to quit the show in furious walk out
MAFS UK couple set to quit the show in furious walk out. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS couple Ryan and Sionainn are reportedly going to quit Married at First Sight in an upcoming episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Channel 4 spokesperson has confirmed one couple will be walking out of Married at First Sight UK in an upcoming episode.

According to the tabloids, they said: "Contributors have the right to exit the experiment at any point they wish. 

"Viewers will see one contributor opt to leave the process and, as one spouse cannot remain without the other, both halves of the couple exit, which will play out as part of their story, on screen."

MAFS UK 2024 has been full of drama, and no cast member can seem to get away from it. Just last week, after drama on and off screen, MAFS fave Sacha slammed the cast for "encouraging" trolling online in an impassioned rant.

This came after viewers saw Polly and Holly turn against Hannah as she became embroiled in cheating allegations including Ryan and Orson.

Sionainn married Ryan on MAFS UK
Sionainn married Ryan on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

The tabloids have reported that it is Ryan who walks from the show and since Sionainn can't stay on by herself, she is forced to leave the experiment as well.

Their insider said: "Ryan has been a real hit with viewers and they will be shocked to see what unfolds in the next few weeks. Fans will see a very different side to him and other people in the show. He could make a return later on down the line but he feels it is right to walk when he does."

Ryan was recently in the middle of a huge row between Hannah and husband Stephen after Hannah was accused of flirting with Ryan. Both Hannah and Ryan have released statements setting the record straight on what actually happened between them.

Ryan and Stephen also got into a separate argument when it was revealed Stephen had planned to make a move on Sionainn during their retreat dinner party.

Ryan and Sionainn during MAFS retreat
Ryan and Sionainn during MAFS retreat. Picture: E4

News of Ryan and Sionainn's reported exit comes after it has been revealed that the cheating allegations are set to come out in Monday night's episode.

In a teaser posted by E4 one cast mate said, "Them two have lipsed [kissed]", seemingly revealing the two individuals involved in the alleged affair that has been widely reported.

