MAFS UK's Kieran reveals unaired disagreement with Alex

15 October 2024

MAFS UK's Kieran reveals unaired disagreement with Alex
MAFS UK's Kieran reveals unaired disagreement with Alex. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Married at First Sight's Kieran revealed Alex was the person he least got on with in the show, here's why.

Married at First Sight UK has been popping off in 2024, with a mixture of laughter and love and a sprinkle of heartbreak and heated rows.

One couple who have stayed out of the drama - so far - has been Kristina and Kieran who got married on one of the first episodes this season. From the moment Kieran pranked Kristina with false teeth at the altar, viewers knew they were in a fun ride with these two.

Capital brought the pair in to have a chat about all things MAFS UK from behind-the-scene secrets to Charlie and Eve's big exit. To our surprise, Kieran ended up spilling on a clash he had with fellow groom Alex, which viewers haven't seen on the show.

Kieran and Kristina came in to Capital HQ!
Kieran and Kristina came in to Capital HQ! Picture: Global

When asked who their favourite couple was, Kieran gave a 'diplomatic' answer as he said: "I'm gonna be very diplomatic here, personally I haven't got a favourite couple in there...everyone is beautiful."

However, he went on to reveal the cast member he didn't get on with, saying: "I'm gonna say it, one of the guys that I least got on with is Alex.

"[He's got] a lot of masculine energy I just can not reason with him. He just didn't want to listen to any advice and I just tried my best to speak to him."

This comes after Alex responded to MAFS viewers accusing him being a 'coercive controller' and 'narcissist'.

Alex was told 93% of communication is non verbal
Alex was told 93% of communication is non verbal. Picture: E4

On his IG story, he shared a dictionary definition of 'narcissistic' and said: "I didn't even know what this word was until people kept sliding in my message requests calling me it.

"From that description above, is being a narcissist really such a bad thing? I love me and I love being me & wtf. My world does revolve around me....Sorry if that upsets you babes lol."

He went on to share a selfie saying: "Don't call me a narcissist because I won't be offended. You gotta get a dictionary and find a new lil word."

Alex has been in hot water with viewers over recently aired arguments between him and his onscreen wife Holly. After Holly told the experts she felt "intimidated" by him and his facial expressions, Alex vowed to work on his 'non-verbal' communication.

Alex is on MAFS UK 2024
Alex is on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

During their third commitment ceremony Alex said he "can't help" his facial expressions but expert Mel Schilling interjected saying: "You can help your facial expression, that's behaviour."

"It's just my face, it just does what it does," Alex insisted.

"Alex, you do it! Your brain controls you face and I do wonder if this could be one of the missing pieces for you. Not being aware of the nonverbal communication that comes across," Mel explained.

She added: "You might not be aware of this but only 7% of your communication is the words, 93% comes across across non-verbally."

