MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan 'confirm' relationship in shock reunion appearance

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan 'confirm' relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like the romance rumours about Married at First Sight's Hannah and Ryan are true...

This would mean Hannah has partnered with three of the husbands from Married at First Sight UK 2024.

That's right, while it has been heavily hinted that Hannah is set to return to the show arm-in-arm with Orson following her unsalvageable marriage to Stephen, it's now been alleged that she and Ryan are now an item.

On Wednesday night's episode of MAFS, Ryan and Sionainn were revealed to be leaving the show following a huge row and now after rumours, reports and speculation the MailOnline say Hannah and Ryan confirmed their relationship at the show's reunion.

Sionainn married Ryan on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

This comes just days after claims that Ross has been dodging calls from the shows producers as he reportedly doesn't want to face ex Sacha at the reunion.

A MailOnline insider said: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand in hand with Ryan. She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate.

"Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

However, we know that Hannah's ex-husband Stephen and Ryan didn't leave the show on good terms after it was revealed that Stephen had plans to try and get to know Sionainn behind Ryan's back.

When Hannah and Orson's kiss was exposed by Lacey, Ryan turned to Stephen and said: "Hurts doesn't it? Karma."

Hannah and Stephen's relationship came to a rough end. Picture: E4

What happened between MAFS' Ryan and Hannah?

Weeks ago, a TikTok gossip page had linked Ryan and Hannah to the 'cheating scandal' that had been doing the rounds online. But after the secret kiss between Hannah and Orson was revealed viewers were left bewildered as to where Ryan fit into this scenario.

Ryan and Hannah did briefly face criticism from the cast while they were on the show when Hannah was accused of giving him a foot massage in a flirtatious way, something they both deny.

However, internet sleuths have realised some similarities in Hannah and Ryan's Instagram posts over the summer which seem to back up the theory that they are together now.

Hannah and Ryan both shared pictures of Forbidden Forest festival. Picture: Instagram

They both shared similar posts about being at Forbidden Forest festival and Parklife festival over the summer, but of course that could just be a coincidence.

With news that they entered the reunion together, it looks like we could have a brand new MAFS couple on our hands!

