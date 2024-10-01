What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

1 October 2024, 15:10

What time is MAFS on tonight?
Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

When does the next episode of MAFS UK come out on E4? Here's the full MAFS UK schedule and where to watch.

Our favourite Autumn watch is here to heat up those dark evenings! That's right, Married at First Sight UK is back bringing all the newly-wed bliss and break ups to our screens.

Airing Monday-Thursday weekly, MAFS is with us until November (at least!) as we follow the marriages of couples like Eve and Charlie, Kieran and Kristina, Emma and Caspar and Alex and Holly who have been paired by the experts.

So far we've seen Kieran and Kristina go from strength-to-strength, Polly and Adam struggle to get over their attraction issues and Eve and Charlie grapple with communication issues.

But what time does it start and what days is it on? To keep up with all the drama, here's when MAFS UK starts on E4.

What time is MAFS UK on tonight?

Alex and Holly met on Married at First Sight UK
Alex and Holly met on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

What time does MAFS UK start?

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Married at First Sight airs from 9pm on E4 and runs for about 60 minutes, finishing at 10pm.

You can watch the show live on E4 from 9pm or tune in live on Channel 4's VoD streaming service which also houses all the episodes to watch back after they've been streamed live.

When does the next episode of MAFS UK come out?

  • The next episode of Married at First Sight UK will air at 9pm on Tuesday 1st October.

The previous episode came out Monday 30th September at 9pm. There will be no new episodes airing on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

MAFS UK's Adam admits he still doesn't really fancy Polly

What can I watch Married at First Sight on?

You can either watch MAFS UK live on E4 on TV at 9pm or watch it live on Channel 4's streaming service at the same time.

If you're catching up on the show, you can find all of the episodes on Channel 4's streaming service as well, which means you aren't restricted to the 9pm start time and you can watch back whenever suits you.

So to catch up with couples like Orson and Richelle, and Emma and Caspar you can tune in at 9pm (Monday-Thursday) as the couples take on tasks set by relationship experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

