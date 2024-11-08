MAFS UK's Holly and Alex respond to 'bully' label after explosive episode with Hannah

MAFS UK's Holly responds to being labelled a 'bully' after explosive episode. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Alex has also spoken out to defend Holly over Hannah row.

As we reach the final episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2024 the drama proves just as strong as during the first few weeks of the show.

With just Luke and Amy, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha and Nathan and Lacey left in the experiment they were sent out on 'ladies and lads' nights out.

While out for drinks they were surprised by old cast members who had already left the show, for example, Orson, Adam and Kieran returned to meet the husbands and at the girls night ex-wives like Holly, Charlie and Sionainn turned up.

The boys night remained almost uneventful but for the girls, things turned sour pretty quickly.

MAFS UK - Holly and Hannah come to blows

As Hannah - who left the experiment after being married to Stephen - arrived, Holly was heard saying, "look what the cat dragged in", which set the tone for the rest of the evening.

It was then revealed that Hannah had been meeting up with Ryan, who was married to Sionainn on the show. Upon this revelation Holly said: "I'll tell you what my problem is with you right now, you've got zero girl code.

"You have got no respect for women. You'd rather get your pie filled than be friends with girls... sorry I just really can't even stand you being in this room right now."

Holly continued to berate her but Hannah insisted she and Ryan were just friends, adding that she wanted someone to talk to about the MAFS experience and felt iced out by the other girls.

Polly and Sacha shocked by the Ryan and Hannah revelations. Picture: E4

The reaction to how Holly spoke to Hannah has been strong, with fans of the show accusing her of being a "bully". After seeing the response, Holly released a statement on her Instagram story.

She said: "I just want to release a statement to say I stand on absolutely everything I say due to being disrespected so many times of camera.

"I was pushed to a point that I could no longer take someone acting the victim after constantly making messy mistakes. I take accountability when I say "look what the cat dragged in" that's a mean girl comment but my other behaviours I take full accountability and own everything,"

Holly went on: "I gelled so well with every single girl as I do anyone I meet, but I was constantly tapped away at and wasn't putting up with it anymore, personal comments were made towards myself and also things of camera were said to my husband.

"So before you jump with the "bully" word. I'm sure a lot of you would react the same way if you was put in my position."

Alex spoke out to defend Holly. Picture: Instagram

Holly's on-screen husband Alex, who she is dating again, also came out to defend her. He said: "Hi guys, I just wanted to address what’s been going on with Holly. Please understand that we are all human and we on the show have been through a crazy and very unique process that not many people will understand.

"There’s hours and hours of filming condensed into a short episode, so things can be manipulated to paint a narrative and stir waters so the public will talk. Controversy sells, as we all know very well now.

"So all I ask in defence of Holly and the entire cast is that you please give us some grace and understanding and try to be kind and acknowledge that your comments and trolling can really affect people. With Love, - A."

