When does MAFS UK 2024 end? Final episode dates and times revealed

5 November 2024, 12:07

MAFS UK 2024 is set to wrap up in November
MAFS UK 2024 is set to wrap up in November. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK is gearing up for a dramatic finale, but when does the show end? From the dates and times of the final episodes to the MAFS UK 2024 reunion episodes, here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK 2024 had big boots to fill after all the drama we enjoyed in the 2023 cast, but the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson outdid themselves this year with the jaw-dropping shenanigans the brand new cast provided.

From comments made by Caspar and Adam about not being attracted to their wives Emma and Polly, to the on-again-off-again relationship between Alex and Holly, and from Hannah’s flirting with Orson to Stephen’s failed attempt at wife-swapping with Sionainn...

As we barrel towards the end of another fantastically bonkers season of reality television, viewers have stayed tuned to see what the final couples Kristina and Kieran, Sacha and Ross, Nathan and Lacey, Polly and Adam and Luke and Amy will say at their final vows.

But when are the final episodes? When does MAFS UK 2024 end?

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas return as relationship experts.
Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas return as relationship experts. Picture: Channel 4

When does MAFS UK 2024 end?

There's currently no confirmed date for when MAFS UK 2024’s final episode will air, but we already have a solid idea of when to expect it.

Channel 4 have already confirmed that the reunion episodes will take place on the 13th and 14th November.

This year’s series followed the same format as series eight in 2023, which ran for 36 episodes on top of a two-part reunion that followed directly after the Final Vows.

As the 2024 season began on the 16th September, with the same number of episodes, the final official episodes will fall likely fall on Monday 11th November and Tuesday 12th November.

With only five couples making it to the end of the experiment, it’s unknown whether they will put all five Final Vows in one episode or split them over two.

Fans can expect past couples to return for the reunion
Fans can expect past couples to return for the reunion. Picture: Channel 4

If the show ends on Monday or Tuesday, this perfectly places the reunion to air on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th, with the two-part extravaganza set to include a dinner party on night one and a couch episode on night two.

According to Channel 4, the description for the first night of the reunion teases a “festering feud between two brides is re-ignited, while a husband and wife’s dinner table clash escalates into one the most explosive showdowns in the show’s history.”

The synopsis for the second reunion episode reads: “As the couples take to the couch, Mel, Paul and Charlene hold people to account, and try to help clear the air following the dramatic events of the dinner party the night before.“

The MAFS reunion will air on the 13th and 14th of November
The MAFS reunion will air on the 13th and 14th of November. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @emmabarnes

