MAFS UK star 'refusing' to appear in reunion due to shock split from wife

Married at First Sight's Ross is reportedly refusing to be in the show's reunion as he doesn't want to 'face' Sacha since their alleged split.

With all the drama that has unfolded between the Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast, fans are going to be desperate for a reunion, especially with the rows and break ups that have happened since filming ended.

It's been said that MAFS producers are looking to put on a mega Christmas reunion show with cast from this year and from 2023, however Ross from this year is reportedly refusing any further involvement with the show following his alleged split from Sacha.

Ross outed his supposed new girlfriend online by interacting with her on Instagram, and was even in a video kissing her. It's been reported that he broke things off with Sacha just weeks after filming, leaving her 'devastated'.

Ross and Sacha have been a firm favourite on the show, and until the sixth week of the experiment they hadn't really been in any kind of turmoil, so news of their reported split has shocked MAFS fans.

According to the tabloids, the producers of the show are "really keen" to get Ross involved in a reunion episode, especially with news of his and Sacha's break up.

Their source said: "Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

"They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her."

The source's claims continued: "He has been avoiding productions calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship.

"It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV."

This comes after a MailOnline source said Sacha "truly thought her marriage with Ross would work", adding: "She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good.

"Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder."

