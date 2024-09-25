Facts about MAFS UK's Orson including age, job, where he's from & more

25 September 2024, 17:32 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 17:36

Get to know MAFS' Orson
Get to know MAFS' Orson. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Orson who married Richelle on Married at First Sight UK 2024. Here's Orson's age, job, where he's from and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK returned with 16 hopeful brides and grooms looking to find love at the altar. And while some couples paired by the experts seem destined for love, some aren't quite giving that impression just yet.

Joining couples like Eve and Charlie, Lacey and Nathan, and Ross and Sacha, Orson married Richelle on the show but sadly after a few honeymoon mishaps, the future of their relationship looks like it might be on the line.

But as we watch Orson fight to make things work with his bride Richelle, let's get to know the groom. Here's everything you need to know about him including his age and what he does for work.

Orson married Richelle on MAFS UK
Orson married Richelle on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Orson from Married at First Sight UK?

He's a groom who took part in Married at First Sight UK 2024 and married Richelle.

How old is Orson in MAFS UK?

Orson is 41 years old.

What does MAFS UK's Orson do for work?

The MAFS groom has multiple jobs as his social media states he's a model, actor and engineer on his Instagram.

Orson is from the Caribbean
Orson is from the Caribbean. Picture: Instagram

Where is MAFS' Orson from?

He's originally from St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. When he was filming for the show he said he lied to people saying he'd gone home for three months.

When revealing he was on the show he said, "My apologies to all who I lied to and said I was going back home to St. Kitts for 3 months".

Who did Orson marry on MAFS?

Orson, 41, married Richelle, 48, on the reality TV show.

While they can't publicly confirm whether they are still together or not Orson has been extremely complimentary of his on-screen wife. On his Instagram he wrote: "Meet my beautiful wife the journey begins here"

