Who is Richelle from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and where she’s from

Richelle was paired with Orson by the MAFS UK experts in 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @rich_elle_x

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Richelle Cade, who married Orson, from her age, job and Instagram to where she’s from.

The Married At First Sight UK’s experts have outdone themselves with the cast of the 2024 season which has been chock-a-block full of colourful characters, from Kieran who used to be in the circus, to Alex who spent time in military prison.

From Charlie, who’s starred in another reality show opposite Lindsay Lohan, to her on-screen wife Eve who used to be a competitive bodybuilder, there are some real powerhouses on our screens – none more so than Richelle.

Paired with Orson, Richelle is a glamorous no-nonsense professional and mother of one, who’s ready to make room in her life for love.

So who is Richelle from MAFS UK? From her age, job and Instagram to where she’s from, here's what you need to know.

Orson and Richelle don't follow one another on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Richelle from MAFS UK?

Fans of the show were gobsmacked when Richelle revealed she was only 48 years old to the other brides back when the reality show first kicked off.

Richelle revealed to the group that she still sometimes got carded when buying restricted goods.

Richelle wow'd viewers when she revealed she was 48 years old. Picture: Instagram: @rich_elle_x

What does Richelle from MAFS UK do for work?

On Married At First Sight UK, Richelle revealed she left her job to start her own company and now works as the Group Head of Investment Operations.

“I walked away from my 9 to 5 about 10 years ago and I decided to start my own business that specialises in primarily property investment and it was probably the best thing I ever did,” she revealed to the cameras.

From her LinkedIn profile, it seems like Richelle began her company Big Roar in 2023 where she initially worked as the Head of Alternative Assets before being promoted to her current title in April of 2024.

Richelle left her 9 to 5 a decade ago. Picture: Channel 4

From the sounds of things, Richelle is doing well for herself building her career up from when she graduated with a Politics and Journalism degree from Middlesex University.

Focussed on property, Big Roar seem to have ties to North Cyprus and from her Instagram we can see that Richelle spends a lot of time there herself, possibly for work and pleasure.

Richelle's company focuses on property investment. Picture: Channel 4

Where’s Richelle from MAFS UK from?

Richelle was born in Guyana in South America however she moved to the United Kingdom when she was just two years old.

The reality star is a South West London local having attended Streatham Hill & Clapham High School.

From the looks of things, Richelle stayed in touch with her Guyanese roots and has made time to take trips back to her mother country to visit her friends and family.

What’s Richelle from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can find Richelle on Instagram under the handle rich_elle_x where she posts about her business, plenty of nights out with friends and has even shared her skincare routine!

