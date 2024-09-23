Facts about Eve from MAFS UK - Age, job, Instagram and how she looked before

23 September 2024, 16:43 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 16:53

Eve was paired with Charlie by the experts on MAFS UK 2024
Eve was paired with Charlie by the experts on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @evereid01

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Eve Reid, who married Charlie, from her age, job and Instagram to how she looked before the show.

Married At First Sight UK is back with 16 hopeful brides and grooms looking to find love at the altar. And while some couples paired by the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, hit it off immediately there are, of course, some that don't.

Eve and Charlie are an excellent example of this as it went from love at first sight at their wedding to a waking nightmare on their honeymoon.

With rumours swirling that Eve even left the show early, fans find themselves hoping it's not true. As an ex-body builder and one half of the only LGBTQ+ couple on the show, there’s still so much we have to learn about her.

So from her age, job and Instagram to what she looked like before MAFS UK, here’s what we know about Eve Reid.

Eve is 31 years old
Eve is 31 years old. Picture: Instagram: @evereid01

How old is MAFS UK's Eve?

Eve is 31 years old and ready to settle down with the love of her life. However, Eve has admitted to never having a serious girlfriend before.

When asked why she has signed up for the show, Eve revealed, "The reason I’m doing this is to finally find love. The best thing that could happen is to live happily ever after."

What is Eve from MAFS UK's job?

Currently, Eve works as a lifeguard and fitness instructor and it’ll be no surprise that the gym is her home away from home.

Eve not only spends copious amounts of time working out in the present day, but she even used to bodybuild competitively in the past.

Eve looks vastly different during her body building days
Eve looks vastly different during her body building days. Picture: Instagram: @evereid01

What did MAFS UK’s Eve look like before?

The Eve we’ve seen on television looks very different from the Eve who used to be a bodybuilder who was incredibly tanned and had long hair.

Two years ago Eve shared old photos of herself on her Instagram account and opened up about how proud she was of the woman in the photo.

"Just absolutely love looking at pictures from stage and feeling proud!! Been a long year…. Been an absolutely super one though. One of my best so far…. Maybe my best and we are only halfway through!! The stage journey is one I always thought about all the negatives but never thought about all the positive things to come from in…,” she wrote in the caption.

"[I've] met so many great girls along that road and some have become my closest friends…. [I've] got stronger mentally, physically and emotionally. If I have any advice it would be go and find something you love and give it your best shot because you really do get back what you give and [I've] realised this stage game makes me so happy and I never want to have a year I don’t put my foot on stage…. Despite them desperate heels.”

What is MAFS UK Eve's Instagram?

You can follow Eve on Instagram under the handle @evereid01 where she mostly shared content about her beautiful family and hitting the gym.

