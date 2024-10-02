MAFS' Polly says she was 'blindsided' by Eve and Charlie's situation after 'bully' comment

2 October 2024, 12:10 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 14:22

MAFS Polly says she was 'blindsided' by Eve
Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Polly has come forward to set the record straight on her opinions of Charlie and Eve after the second dinner party aired.

On Tuesday Married at First Sight UK aired the second dinner party of the season and things ended in tears. After hearing Eve's account of what had been happening behind closed doors Polly, who is married to Adam, called Charlie a "bully".

Distraught by what she'd said, Charlie walked off in tears as Eve ran after her to console her. Eve explained that she thought Charlie had been "emotionally abusive" on their honeymoon, which Charlie denied.

As the show is pre-filmed, the brides and grooms have had time since filming to resolve issues and move on from their reality TV stint, which they proved with statements as the show aired.

Ahead of the episode Charlie wrote on Instagram, "Please can I just ask that you are kind to my fellow cast members. Time has passed and none of this was their fault", seemingly asking fans to not send hate to Polly despite their on-screen disagreement.

Polly called Charlie a 'bully' on Tuesday night's episode
Picture: Channel 4

Polly reshared the comment to her Instagram story with heart hand emojis before sharing her own statement, which read: "Hey guys. Just a message about tonight's episode... Please remember to keep an open mind with things on TV.

"We saw a lot of Eve most days and nights as she was always with one of us, and Charlie hardly ever while we were in the apartments.

"Naturally being closer with one party you do believe what someone's saying to you about their partner if they're nowhere to be seen and you haven't spoke to them about anything."

The message concluded: "It's really upsetting to see how blindsided we all were with this situation but please know I (and the other girls) did apologise profusely to Charlie and we are all good and speak daily."

MAFS UK’s Polly calls Charlie a bully

Polly faced a lot of backlash for her "bully" comment as well as for shushing the dinner table multiple times during their dinner while she was talking to Adam.

She repeatedly told the rest of the cast to "shut up" before getting up and leaving the table. Also addressing this she wrote on IG stories, "Also I get very overstimulated in certain stressful situations with a lot of alcohol and emotions involved. That's a me problem."

An influx of followers replied to her story saying they could relate as they struggled with ADHD, which she shared to her story as well. One said: "So I have ADHD and was honestly watching tonight and said she's overstimulated, like I could fully tell you weren't just overwhelmed but overwhelmed!"

Polly shared a statement about her argument with Charlie
Picture: Instagram

Eve hasn't commented on the situation and her social media has still stayed void of any MAFS content. During the teaser for Wednesday's episode Charlie was seen breaking down after saying Eve had over-stepped and gone into her "safe space".

The teaser ended with Mel Schilling saying that Eve had "lied" during the commitment ceremony.

