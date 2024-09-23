Facts about Charlie from MAFS UK - Age, where she’s from and what show she’s been in before

23 September 2024, 17:55

Charlie was paired with Eve by the MAFS UK experts
Charlie was paired with Eve by the MAFS UK experts. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @charlielcurtis

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Charlie Curtis, who married Eve, from her age, job and Instagram to where she’s from and what TV shows she’s been in.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has started strong with a brand new cast all looking to find love through the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

Charlie Curtis was one of these hopefuls and she was paired with Eve Reid to be the only LGBTQ+ pairing of the season.

However, despite starting incredibly strong with a spark of attraction on their wedding day, Charlie and Eve’s happily ever after began to fade very quickly the minute their honeymoon began.

But who is Charlie from MAFS UK? From her age, job, Instagram and where she’s from to what reality show you might have seen her in before.

Charlie and Eve are the only LGBTQ+ couple on MAFS UK 2024
Charlie and Eve are the only LGBTQ+ couple on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

What’s Charlie from MAFS UK’s age?

Charlie is 30 years old and because her birthday falls on the 2nd of March, her star sign is a Pisces.

Common traits associated with Pisces include being emotional, compassionate, forgiving and very loyal, all traits we’ve seen from Charlie already in the short time she’s been on our screens.

Charlie is 30 years old
Charlie is 30 years old. Picture: Instagram: @charlielcurtis

What’s Charlie from MAFS UK’s job?

Charlie is a lettings operations coordinator for APW Property, a property services business, but it doesn't seem like she's always wanted to follow this profession.

From the looks of things, Charlie may have wanted to be an actress in the past.

On Instagram, she had mentioned the fact that she used to go to drama school and is a trained dancer.

Charlie appeared in Prime Video's Lovestruck High
Charlie appeared in Prime Video's Lovestruck High. Picture: Alamy

She’s reportedly starred in productions of 'Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' and 'Whistle Down the Wind.'

But most exciting of all, Married At First Sight UK hasn't been Charlie’s first stint off reality television.

In 2022, she starred in Lovestruck High, a Prime Video production hosted by Lindsay Lohan that saw a number of singles sent to try to fall in love in an American 'High School' setting.

Where is Charlie from MAFS UK from?

Charlie is a Surrey girl through and through. Not only does she live there, she works from Cobham.

What’s Charlie from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can follow Charlie on Instagram under the handle @charlielcurtis where she frequently posts about her gorgeous European holidays from Spain to the Greek Islands as well as living her best life at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour!

