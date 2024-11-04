MAFS UK's Sacha tells haters they should 'thank her' for keeping them 'so entertained'

4 November 2024, 13:56

MAFS' Sacha has hit back at haters on Instagram
MAFS' Sacha has hit back at haters on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK's Sacha Jones has had to defend herself again from haters online as she tells them they should 'thank her' for keeping them 'so entertained.'

Married at First Sight UK’s Sacha Jones has had an interesting journey on the hit reality dating show after the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, paired her with Ross McCarthy.

Fan favourite Sacha has hit a few roadblocks over the last couple of weeks, getting embroiled in drama surrounding the likes of Alex and Holly, Polly and Adam, as well as Luke and Amy. So much so that fans have slowly started to turn on the blonde bombshell.

With only a number of episodes left to air before the highly anticipated reunion, Sacha has now posted on social media in response to viewers' criticism of her.

Sacha and Ross were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024
Sacha and Ross were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers seem to have taken badly to Sacha’s behaviour at the last dinner party in regards to her communication with Luke and the contents of the anonymous letter she and Ross were assigned to send to another couple.

Despite both Luke and Amy having reassured fans that everything was okay between the cast members, Sacha seems to have continued to receive backlash.

Posting an Instagram reel, Sacha defended herself by writing: “You’re on a reality TV show but viewers actually want you to never voice your opinion or ruffle a few feathers.”

She then brought up the issue of the anonymous letter, now dubbing herself a ‘MAFS villain’, she wrote: “Literally the whole point of the task. You should be thanking your MAFS villains for keeping you so entertained!”

Prior to posting the reel, Sacha uploaded a photo of herself on her feed with the caption: “Your fave MAFS villain had the best day filming something exciting today, cus guess what? Well-behaved women rarely make history. Can’t wait for you to see what I’ve been up to, love ya xoxo”

Her fellow cast have jumped to her defence in the comments of the original post, with Lacey writing: “Love this."

Luke also posted his own Instagram story reminding his fans to: “keep our space positive, I appreciate your support towards me but let’s just not go down that same route that others choose to go.”

"Let’s just stay positive and stay supportive and keep a good, friendly community on this space," he reiterated.

Sacha isn’t the first cast member to retort to the fans complaining about their behaviour, fellow bride Polly Sellman, who’s married to Adam Nightingale on the show, has taken the brunt of a lot of bullying accusations by viewers.

In response to said accusations, Polly posted on her own Instagram claiming: “You’d moan if it was boring and you’re moaning because there’s drama… we can’t win!”

