MAFS UK's Sacha defends her letter to Luke after fans call her out

31 October 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 31 October 2024, 16:53

Sacha and Luke got into a fight in a recent episode of MAFS UK
Sacha and Luke got into a fight in a recent episode of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Sacha has had to defend herself online after fans criticised her anonymous letter to Luke.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK’s Sacha Jones’ storyline on the show has been a series of ups and downs and it all began with a fairytale wedding to Ross McCarthy where the two aligned perfectly with their fire signs.

Since then, aside from a slight hiccup, Ross and Sacha have gone from strength to strength on the show in their relationship. Unfortunately, however, it seems like things have fallen apart since the experiment ended.

But on the show, Sacha’s comments towards with some of the other grooms have caused rifts in the experiment, firstly with Alex who has now left the show, and more recently with fan favourite Luke.

Sacha's found herself in hot water with MAFS UK viewers
Sacha's found herself in hot water with MAFS UK viewers. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

In a recent episode of the reality series, Sacha and Ross sat down and wrote an anonymous letter to Luke and his on-screen wife Amy calling the former out for comments he had made about Lacey earlier in the week.

Despite having squashed these issues with Lacey herself, Luke was also criticised by the former Miss Birmingham winner for the way he spoke to his own wife.

After watching the couples fight at the dinner party, viewers turned to X/Twitter to call Sacha out for her apparent double standards when it came to accusing Luke of getting involved in other couple’s business.

The dinner party escalated when Sacha and Ross's letter was brought up
The dinner party escalated when Sacha and Ross's letter was brought up. Picture: Channel 4

One viewer wrote: "Sacha saying Luke is too focused on what’s going on in other people's relationships is the pot calling the kettle black because so has she.”

Another brought to attention the fact that Luke was the shoulder Sacha had chosen to cry on at their spa day, writing: "Confused as to why Sacha suddenly hates Luke and saying he loves to be in the drama when he was good enough for her to hand pick out of the group at the spa so she could cry to me and hug him when her husband was just stood next to another girl in an innocent group photo"

A third added: "Did Sacha just say, that Luke likes to get involved in everybodies drama! Says the woman who gets involved in everything!"

Luke reminds his fans to stay positive despite what they see on their screens
Luke reminds his fans to stay positive despite what they see on their screens. Picture: Channel 4

Since the backlash online, Sacha has jumped on her own Instagram stories to defend herself.

She stated: "I love how everyone’s focusing in on like the negative. I know Luke’s a fan favourite so you people want to defend him and that’s fine, like it was an anonymous letter we was told to be honest and open."

She continued to say: "That’s what’s a shame is people are focusing on that, more than the beauty of mine and Ross’s relationship. Everything that was said in that scene like, you can clearly tell there’s just so much love between us and we really do support each other. But people just want to discredit that and that’s a shame."

Sacha’s own defence was followed by Luke jumping online to stick up for his co-star, speaking in his stories saying that he would like fans to “keep our space positive, I appreciate your support towards me but let’s just not go down that same route that others choose to go.”

"Let’s just stay positive and stay supportive and keep a good, friendly community on this space."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place criticised for "replacing" Jennifer Stone with Harper lookalike

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place criticised for "replacing" Jennifer Stone with Harper lookalike
Is Woman of the Hour a true story? How Rodney Alcala's Dating Game episode differs to the film

Is Woman of the Hour a true story? How Rodney Alcala's Dating Game episode differs to the film
Caspar responds to new dating rumours

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Polly dating? Caspar addresses romance rumours

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey And Nathan Still Together After MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Early Wicked reviews call the film a "masterpiece"

Wicked movie hailed as a "masterpiece" in early critics reviews

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kristina And Kieran Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Amy and Luke were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Amy says Luke broke 'promise' to not discuss their intimate relationship

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits