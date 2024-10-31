MAFS UK's Sacha defends her letter to Luke after fans call her out

Sacha and Luke got into a fight in a recent episode of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Sacha has had to defend herself online after fans criticised her anonymous letter to Luke.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK’s Sacha Jones’ storyline on the show has been a series of ups and downs and it all began with a fairytale wedding to Ross McCarthy where the two aligned perfectly with their fire signs.

Since then, aside from a slight hiccup, Ross and Sacha have gone from strength to strength on the show in their relationship. Unfortunately, however, it seems like things have fallen apart since the experiment ended.

But on the show, Sacha’s comments towards with some of the other grooms have caused rifts in the experiment, firstly with Alex who has now left the show, and more recently with fan favourite Luke.

Sacha's found herself in hot water with MAFS UK viewers. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

In a recent episode of the reality series, Sacha and Ross sat down and wrote an anonymous letter to Luke and his on-screen wife Amy calling the former out for comments he had made about Lacey earlier in the week.

Despite having squashed these issues with Lacey herself, Luke was also criticised by the former Miss Birmingham winner for the way he spoke to his own wife.

After watching the couples fight at the dinner party, viewers turned to X/Twitter to call Sacha out for her apparent double standards when it came to accusing Luke of getting involved in other couple’s business.

The dinner party escalated when Sacha and Ross's letter was brought up. Picture: Channel 4

One viewer wrote: "Sacha saying Luke is too focused on what’s going on in other people's relationships is the pot calling the kettle black because so has she.”

Another brought to attention the fact that Luke was the shoulder Sacha had chosen to cry on at their spa day, writing: "Confused as to why Sacha suddenly hates Luke and saying he loves to be in the drama when he was good enough for her to hand pick out of the group at the spa so she could cry to me and hug him when her husband was just stood next to another girl in an innocent group photo"

A third added: "Did Sacha just say, that Luke likes to get involved in everybodies drama! Says the woman who gets involved in everything!"

Luke reminds his fans to stay positive despite what they see on their screens. Picture: Channel 4

Since the backlash online, Sacha has jumped on her own Instagram stories to defend herself.

She stated: "I love how everyone’s focusing in on like the negative. I know Luke’s a fan favourite so you people want to defend him and that’s fine, like it was an anonymous letter we was told to be honest and open."

She continued to say: "That’s what’s a shame is people are focusing on that, more than the beauty of mine and Ross’s relationship. Everything that was said in that scene like, you can clearly tell there’s just so much love between us and we really do support each other. But people just want to discredit that and that’s a shame."

Sacha’s own defence was followed by Luke jumping online to stick up for his co-star, speaking in his stories saying that he would like fans to “keep our space positive, I appreciate your support towards me but let’s just not go down that same route that others choose to go.”

"Let’s just stay positive and stay supportive and keep a good, friendly community on this space."

Read more about MAFS UK here: