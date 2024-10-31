Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Polly dating? Caspar addresses romance rumours

31 October 2024, 16:53

Caspar responds to new dating rumours
Caspar responds to new dating rumours. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Caspar has been romantically linked to co-star Polly, here's what he said about the rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast has been flooded with post-show dating rumours. Kieran recently commented on speculation that he's dated/dating Sacha and Polly, plus Hannah and Ryan came forward to refute dating claims.

Now Caspar, who was married to Emma but left the experiment at the penultimate commitment ceremony, has spoken out about rumours that he and co-star Polly are dating.

Polly married Adam on the show and while the status of their relationship still remains unknown, there has been some chatter online that she's now with Caspar after he said he'd wife swap with her on the show.

Polly married Adam on MAFS UK
Polly married Adam on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Caspar was asked by a fan about the rumours in an Instagram Q&A. The fan asked 'are you with Polly yet'.

"I said Polly for wife swap week because I'd had a really good week with her, when I was getting my hair cut by Adam. And I thought I'd have a really fun time with her, so that's why I said Polly," he replied.

Answering the question directly he added: "No, Polly and I are not together, she's a lovely girl but I think she would agree we wouldn't be a great match together."

Caspar answers fan question in Q&A
Caspar answers fan question in Q&A. Picture: Instagram

Polly shared his response to her story and added: "We're chalk and cheese aren't we my love! Love you to bits."

28-year-old Polly just spent the week with Lacey's husband Nathan during partner swap week. As Caspar and Emma had already left the experiment they weren't involved in this part of the show.

