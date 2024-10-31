MAFS UK's edit of Kieran and Kristina crying has viewers saying the same thing

Kieran's MAFS UK crying shot has viewers saying the same thing. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

"Perfect, sign me up."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has been the gift that keeps on giving from cheating scandals and rumoured affairs to split speculation, and as this year's show comes to an end producers are looking for the next group of singletons to take on the wild dating experiment.

Recently, well-loved couple Kristina and Kieran have been having a tough time on the show after a picture perfect first few weeks. Cast members like Ross and Sacha have tried to intervene but Kieran has said he's struggling to see if he and Kristina are 'more than friends'.

At the penultimate dinner party, things got really emotional as Kieran said: "I could be loosing the greatest woman that I could ever wish for and that's one of the hardest things to admit to myself."

After the devastating admission, Kieran and Kristina rested their heads against one another and burst into tears before Kieran left the dinner table. The camera then panned to see him sat in the corner sobbing.

Kieran and Kristina had an emotional dinner party. Picture: E4

The image of Kieran distraught in the corner was the final thing shown before the E4 voice over came on encouraging viewers to sign up to the show.

This has had fans of the show all saying the same thing as they found it wild that they're being asked to apply for a show when the cast are going through the most distressing scenes.

One fan of the show took to X and wrote: "My favourite thing about #MAFSUK is how they ask if you’d like to be on the show, just after a clip of someone having a menty b in the corner grasping a glass of wine like his life depends on it. Perfect, sign me up. I do that most Tuesdays anyway."

Another shared a clip of the end scene and said, "Does anyone else feel they could have chosen a better clip before asking for next years contests" with a laughing emoji.

My favourite thing about #MAFSUK is how they ask if you’d like to be on the show, just after a clip of someone having a menty b in the corner grasping a glass of wine like his life depends on it.



Perfect, sign me up. I do that most Tuesdays anyway. pic.twitter.com/XEZ8gS6DMn — Dr. Rosie Aspinall Priest (@rosieabeast) October 29, 2024

One fan joked about the episode's final scene on X. Picture: X

Some one else shared a gif of Forrest Gump running and wrote: "Kieran crying in a corner cradling a glass of wine - cuts to, ‘do you want to apply for the next series…..’ hell no!"

So many other tweets having been saying the same thing, the reactions are endless.

Seeing a man curled in the corner crying clinging to a glass of wine to ‘apply for future series here ‘ Wild #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/OimrxN0NxC — Jennifer Keegan (@JeniKeegan) October 29, 2024

Do you want to be like this guy? Apply here! @MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/ubQ9qNCrs1 — christopher pollit (@christo04020230) October 29, 2024

Despite the harsh words Kristina's had to hear from Kieran in recent episodes, she has been showing him full support on her socials.

After the clip of him crying in the corner aired she wrote on Instagram: "A moment for my husband @kieranchapmannn. I am beyond proud of you for being so vulnerable and honest and most importantly staying true to yourself! As hard as tonight was for us, it shows the passion and care we have for each other!"

Read more about MAFS UK here: