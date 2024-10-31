MAFS UK's edit of Kieran and Kristina crying has viewers saying the same thing

31 October 2024, 12:30

Kieran's MAFS UK crying shot has viewers saying the same thing
Kieran's MAFS UK crying shot has viewers saying the same thing. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

"Perfect, sign me up."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has been the gift that keeps on giving from cheating scandals and rumoured affairs to split speculation, and as this year's show comes to an end producers are looking for the next group of singletons to take on the wild dating experiment.

Recently, well-loved couple Kristina and Kieran have been having a tough time on the show after a picture perfect first few weeks. Cast members like Ross and Sacha have tried to intervene but Kieran has said he's struggling to see if he and Kristina are 'more than friends'.

At the penultimate dinner party, things got really emotional as Kieran said: "I could be loosing the greatest woman that I could ever wish for and that's one of the hardest things to admit to myself."

After the devastating admission, Kieran and Kristina rested their heads against one another and burst into tears before Kieran left the dinner table. The camera then panned to see him sat in the corner sobbing.

Kieran and Kristina had an emotional dinner party
Kieran and Kristina had an emotional dinner party. Picture: E4

The image of Kieran distraught in the corner was the final thing shown before the E4 voice over came on encouraging viewers to sign up to the show.

This has had fans of the show all saying the same thing as they found it wild that they're being asked to apply for a show when the cast are going through the most distressing scenes.

One fan of the show took to X and wrote: "My favourite thing about #MAFSUK is how they ask if you’d like to be on the show, just after a clip of someone having a menty b in the corner grasping a glass of wine like his life depends on it. Perfect, sign me up. I do that most Tuesdays anyway."

Another shared a clip of the end scene and said, "Does anyone else feel they could have chosen a better clip before asking for next years contests" with a laughing emoji.

One fan joked about the episode's final scene on X
One fan joked about the episode's final scene on X. Picture: X

Some one else shared a gif of Forrest Gump running and wrote: "Kieran crying in a corner cradling a glass of wine - cuts to, ‘do you want to apply for the next series…..’ hell no!"

So many other tweets having been saying the same thing, the reactions are endless.

Despite the harsh words Kristina's had to hear from Kieran in recent episodes, she has been showing him full support on her socials.

After the clip of him crying in the corner aired she wrote on Instagram: "A moment for my husband @kieranchapmannn. I am beyond proud of you for being so vulnerable and honest and most importantly staying true to yourself! As hard as tonight was for us, it shows the passion and care we have for each other!"

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS' Ross has a 'secret girlfriend'

MAFS UK's Ross' 'secret girlfriend' revealed 'confirming' Sacha split

Mimii announced her and Josh's break up

Why did Love Island 2024 winners Mimii and Josh split?

Love Island

Holly and Alex were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK’S Holly and Alex both speak out after dramatic on-screen split

When will the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

When is the MAFS UK reunion 2024?

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in viral video
MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours

MAFS UK's Kieran finally addresses Sacha and Polly dating rumours

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly debuts weight loss transformation in before and after pics

Lucas Bravo contemplates leaving Emily in Paris

Emily In Paris' Lucas Bravo hints he may quit show before season 5 begins filming

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism

Wizards of Waverly Place’s Dan Benson blocked by David Henrie after criticising reboot premiere
Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits