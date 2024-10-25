When does the MAFS UK reunion come out?

When will the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out? Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @emmabarnes

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK 2024 is set to end in November, so when does the MAFS UK Reunion to come out? Here’s what we can expect about the dates and times.

Married At First Sight UK 2024 has been thrilling audiences with its perfect cast, who have shown us the quirkiest (Kieran and Kristina), most outspoken (Hannah and Alex anyone?), and most truly entertaining individuals this fine nation has to offer.

From furious walkouts, alleged post-show wife swaps and even a cast member having spent time in a military jail, the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have certainly got their hands full on the show.

But how will they fair with the reunion, when all bets and the gloves are off between the cast members? It’s no wonder that despite the show not even finishing yet, viewers are desperate to know when they’ll be able to watch the guaranteed drama-filled reunion.

So when is the Married At First Sight UK 2024 reunion show coming out and what time will we be able to watch it? Here’s what to expect.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas return as relationship experts. Picture: Channel 4

When does the MAFS UK reunion come out?

No official date has been announced for when the MAFS UK 2024 reunion will come out, however, based on previous seasons we’ve already attempted to calculate when exactly the show will probably end.

The 2023 season of the reality show ran from the 28th of September to the 6th of November in 2023 and Part 1 of the reunion aired the following week on the 15th of November.

So by the same rules, with the first episode of 2024's series aired on the 16th of September, the final episode should drop around November 12th with the reunion episode airing directly after either on Wednesday the 13th of November, or the following Monday the 18th of November.

The MAFS UK 2024 cast will hopefully reunite in November 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Either way, block out the dates because the drama between all the cast members is already out of control and the show isn’t even over yet.

Audiences were treated to not one but two reunion episodes for 2023’s season of the show, and perhaps that will happen again.

However, if that does happen again, we probably won’t get a second reunion episode until 2025 - after all we need the cast to actually spend time apart for it to even be a reunion.

The MAFS UK reunion is expected to be filled with drama. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @emmabarnes

What time will the MAFS UK reunion be on?

The Married At First Sight UK 2024 reunion hasn’t been confirmed yet let alone a time set, however, we can assume it will air on Channel 4 and be available to watch on E4 after the live broadcast.

In terms of times, clear out your schedule for the entire night just to be safe, but the 2023 reunion didn’t air until 9.30 pm.

The late slot was necessary in light of the arguing, filthy language and explicit conversations that went down between the cast and between cast members Alex, Sacha, Ross, Hannah and Polly, we can certainly expect the same this year.

