MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan reveal truth behind what happened at retreat amid 'cheating' rumours

Ryan and Hannah on what happened between them. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Hannah and Ryan have both explained the truth behind what happened between them at the retreat amid cheating allegations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Week five of Married at First Sight UK 2024 was full to the brim of drama and with all the gossip going on outside of the show, it's hard to keep up.

But we've got you covered as Hannah and Ryan have now both released statements about the flirty incident they were involved in, which Hannah says was blown out of proportion.

The couples were sent on a retreat, but things were anything but relaxing for couples like Hannah and Stephen, who weren't even on speaking terms, and Richelle and Orson who were struggling to even be in the same room.

On the first night of the cast's stay-cation, Hannah was confronted by Polly and Holly who accused her of flirting with Orson, Alex and Ryan. Since filming Hannah has confirmed that the girls later apologised for how they spoke to her.

The MAFS UK cast were sent to Retreat East. Picture: Instagram

What happened between Married at First Sight's Hannah and Ryan?

During the first day of the retreat Holly had been telling the group that back at the apartments Hannah had gone into Ryan and Sionainn's apartment and massaged Ryan's foot, telling him "you're eyes are so blue" in an extremely flirtatious way.

Sionainn backed up Holly's claim and admitted she wasn't best pleased with Hannah. However, as the scenes unfolded on our screens, Hannah explained what she called 'shoe gate'.

In a statement released on her IG story she said: "#SHOEGATE. There is only one story here and it’s the truth. The truth is this – the entire cast were in a room together the morning after the commitment ceremony. All of us. Nobody’s apartment.

"I never stepped foot (no pun intended) in Ryan & Sionainn's apartment the entire time I was on the experiment. Ryan had some very smart looking Ugg shoes on that day and I couldn’t understand if they were shoes or slippers."

Ryan and Sionainn during MAFS retreat. Picture: E4

Hannah continued: "So in the room full of the entire cast, I politely asked Ryan, with some confusion, if they had fluff in or not.

"Ryan responded by pulling his foot out of said shoe and saying ‘here have a look’ I then proceeded to touch said shoe and noticed that in fact there was fluff in his shoe confirming they were in fact slippers.

"Me and Ryan politely smiled at each other as he popped his foot back into his slipper and we all went about our day. The end."

She then attached an image of the slippers in question, writing: "Here is a photo of the offending slippers. They're very nice!"

MAFS UK's Polly says she's 'Team Stephen' amid Hannah drama

Soon after, Ryan also explained what had happened and their stories matched up!

Under an Insta post he wrote: "Just to clear the air about the slipper situation—it did happen, but nowhere near the way it’s been told.

"We were sitting with the whole cast, and it wasn’t in my apartment—Hannah has never been to my apartment. She asked if my slippers had fluff inside, and I responded, 'Have a look.' She reached in and said, 'Yeah, they do.'"

He finished by adding, "And for the record, no one was massaging my feet!" with a sideways laughing emoji. He's since shared a picture of the slippers saying: "These have caused problems, for sale."

In recent reports, Hannah and Ryan were named as the bride and groom who have the alleged affair that has been widely speculated online, however new rumours have named Hannah and Orson.

None of this has been proven but it looks like Monday's episode (21st) will set the record straight once and for all.

