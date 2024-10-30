MAFS UK's Kieran finally addresses Sacha and Polly dating rumours

30 October 2024, 17:24

MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours
MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

As MAFS UK fans wonder whether Kristina and Kieran are still together, Kieran has broken his silence on rumours that he's dating/dated MAFS wives Polly and Sacha.

Married at First Sight UK's Kieran has come under scrutiny recently, so bad that he said he's going to "log off" of socials for a while. This is after his picture perfect relationship with Kristina took a turn for the worst in recent episodes.

While most of the MAFS audience have been rooting for Kieran and Kristina to stay together after the show, there have been some rumours online suggesting they split.

Last weekend Kieran was on a night out with Polly from the show starting speculation about them being an item, especially as they shared an impromptu peck at a recent dinner party.

But for a while now there have been claims online that he and Sacha have sparked up a romance following her shock split from Ross. Now Kieran has reportedly responded to the rumours.

Kieran has reportedly spoke out about dating rumours
Kieran has reportedly spoke out about dating rumours. Picture: E4

A fan on the show commented online, “Sacha is now with Kieran which is SHOCKING”, and when asked how they got the information, they claimed: “My fella trains with her dad.”

However, according to reports in OK!, Kieran has responded on social media saying he is "not dating" Polly or Sacha.

He also commented on the kiss he and Polly shared, saying in an Instagram caption: "Did someone say “let’s get f--ked up and have a dramatic dinner party?” I might have ACCIDENTALLY pecked another bride on the LIPS."

Ahead of Wednesday night's episode Kieran shut down haters saying: "For any trolls that are trying their best to attack me online without even knowing me … make a list, write everything down what you don’t like about me… then roll it up into a ball and shove it up your a---.

"If you can’t say anything nice say nothing at all… we have all been brave enough to take part in this experiment and completely open up our hearts to the world… and until you’ve sat on that sofa facing the experts… and understand that TV is edited… you can.. not.. judge."

While the show still airs the future of Kieran and Kristina remains unclear but during an exclusive chat with Capital they did say they were "perfectly matched".

