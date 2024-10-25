MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Adam and Lacey's dancing

25 October 2024, 15:02

Hannah has spoken out about double standards on the show
Hannah has spoken out about double standards on the show. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @hannahkate_norburn

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Hannah has uploaded a TikTok highlighting the double standard applied on the show to her versus her castmembers Adam and Lacey when it comes to flirting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The experts on Married At First Sight UK put a lot of energy into pairing couples together based on personality, goals and energy, however, it’s not always a guaranteed success.

The best people to showcase this from the MAFS UK 2024 season have to be Hannah and Stephen who shared an exciting wedding and then it all proceeded to go downhill from there.

After fighting non-stop on their honeymoon, things went from bad to worse when, after joining the other cast members in the experiment, Hannah was accused of flirting with a number of the other husbands.

But the MAFS contestant has now posted a TikTok bringing to light the double standard with how she was treated on the show in comparison to how Adam and Lacey were treated after their salsa dancing got a little raunchy.

MAFS UK's Polly and Hannah had an explosive fight at the retreat
MAFS UK's Polly and Hannah had an explosive fight at the retreat. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

In a video that's gained 30,000 likes on TikTok, Hannah posted herself lip-syncing to trending audio with the text: “When you get ambushed for asking someone if their shoe has fluff in it but others can actually wrap their legs around each other… make it make sense."

She proceeded to caption the video, reiterating, “Make it make sense,” one more time.

Hannah was referring to the scandal where Sionainn and Ryan felt that Hannah was being overtly flirtatious with the groom when she lingered her hand on his leg, supposedly innocently asking whether his shoe had fluff in it.

Sionainn felt it inappropriate as Ryan’s wife at the time, and Ryan himself admitted it did feel flirty despite Hannah’s denial.

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn hits out at co-stars over treatment

The incident, alongside a few comments to both grooms Alex and Orson, left Hannah in trouble with the other brides, being accused of flirting with them and trying to steal their husbands because her marriage was on the rocks.

In the video, Hannah compared this treatment to the apparent non-issue that was Lacey and Adam flamboyantly salsa dancing with one another, where Lacey was seen gripping Adam’s waist with her thighs in an upsidedown handstand move.

The saucy dancing didn’t have any repercussions and that’s what apparently left a bad taste in Hannah’s mouth.

Adam and Lacey shared a saucy dance with one another
Adam and Lacey shared a saucy dance with one another. Picture: Channel 4

However, Adam and Lacey have known one another since the start of the experiment and Polly and Lacey are good friends on the show, perhaps this context is what differs from Hannah’s situation where she was completely new to the experiment and hadn’t had time to build trust and relationships with either the brides or grooms.

Fans have rushed to the brunette’s defence in the comment section of her video with one writing: “Holly, Polly and Steve bullied you so bad on there.”

A second wrote, “Polly and Lacey have had double standards!!! Polly pretending to laugh it off that she was fine with the girl Adam fancies most in the experiment being all over her man,” referring to the fact that Adam had openly admitted previously that Lacey would have been his type to a tee outside the experiment.

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Polly has taken to Instagram to defend her behaviour on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Polly calls out viewers for 'bullying' cast on social media

Ayo and Jess appear to have split three months after Love Island 2024 aired

Have Love Island's Ayo and Jess split? Ayo sparks shock break up rumour

Love Island

Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison

Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison
When will the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

When does the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Monster's Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Vicky Pattison speaks about Kieran and Kristina

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina are "end game", Vicky Pattison says in heartfelt PMDD chat

Kylie Jenner reveals social media parenting rule

Kylie Jenner reveals controversial parenting rule for children Stormi and Aire

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits