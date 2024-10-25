MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Adam and Lacey's dancing

Hannah has spoken out about double standards on the show. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @hannahkate_norburn

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Hannah has uploaded a TikTok highlighting the double standard applied on the show to her versus her castmembers Adam and Lacey when it comes to flirting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The experts on Married At First Sight UK put a lot of energy into pairing couples together based on personality, goals and energy, however, it’s not always a guaranteed success.

The best people to showcase this from the MAFS UK 2024 season have to be Hannah and Stephen who shared an exciting wedding and then it all proceeded to go downhill from there.

After fighting non-stop on their honeymoon, things went from bad to worse when, after joining the other cast members in the experiment, Hannah was accused of flirting with a number of the other husbands.

But the MAFS contestant has now posted a TikTok bringing to light the double standard with how she was treated on the show in comparison to how Adam and Lacey were treated after their salsa dancing got a little raunchy.

MAFS UK's Polly and Hannah had an explosive fight at the retreat. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

In a video that's gained 30,000 likes on TikTok, Hannah posted herself lip-syncing to trending audio with the text: “When you get ambushed for asking someone if their shoe has fluff in it but others can actually wrap their legs around each other… make it make sense."

She proceeded to caption the video, reiterating, “Make it make sense,” one more time.

Hannah was referring to the scandal where Sionainn and Ryan felt that Hannah was being overtly flirtatious with the groom when she lingered her hand on his leg, supposedly innocently asking whether his shoe had fluff in it.

Sionainn felt it inappropriate as Ryan’s wife at the time, and Ryan himself admitted it did feel flirty despite Hannah’s denial.

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn hits out at co-stars over treatment

The incident, alongside a few comments to both grooms Alex and Orson, left Hannah in trouble with the other brides, being accused of flirting with them and trying to steal their husbands because her marriage was on the rocks.

In the video, Hannah compared this treatment to the apparent non-issue that was Lacey and Adam flamboyantly salsa dancing with one another, where Lacey was seen gripping Adam’s waist with her thighs in an upsidedown handstand move.

The saucy dancing didn’t have any repercussions and that’s what apparently left a bad taste in Hannah’s mouth.

Adam and Lacey shared a saucy dance with one another. Picture: Channel 4

However, Adam and Lacey have known one another since the start of the experiment and Polly and Lacey are good friends on the show, perhaps this context is what differs from Hannah’s situation where she was completely new to the experiment and hadn’t had time to build trust and relationships with either the brides or grooms.

Fans have rushed to the brunette’s defence in the comment section of her video with one writing: “Holly, Polly and Steve bullied you so bad on there.”

A second wrote, “Polly and Lacey have had double standards!!! Polly pretending to laugh it off that she was fine with the girl Adam fancies most in the experiment being all over her man,” referring to the fact that Adam had openly admitted previously that Lacey would have been his type to a tee outside the experiment.

Read more about MAFS UK here: