MAFS UK's Polly drops a major hint at her and Adam’s relationship status

Polly's hinted at the status of her relationship with Adam on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Polly Sellman has posted an Instagram story that might giveaway her current status with onscreen husband Adam Nightingale.

Married At First Sight UK’s Polly Sellman has become one of the most talked about contestants from the 2024 season of MAFS.

The opinionated redhead has openly spoken about how her mouth has got her in trouble once or twice in the past. Fans are seeing that for themselves in the current season of the show where Polly has found herself in hot water for her input in other couples' relationships.

But despite all the drama, Polly and her on-screen husband Adam Nightingale have made it past the halfway mark and are still participating in the social experiment.

With the episodes filmed months in advance, the status of her relationship with Adam is still up in the air. But Polly hasn’t kept her lips as sealed in a recent Instagram post where she may have accidentally hinted at that she and Adam are still an item.

MAFS Polly has been in hot water for her behaviour on the show. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

Celebrating Adam’s birthday over the weekend on the 26th and 27th of October, Polly posted a story of the two of them from the show on her Instagram.

The text on the story read, “Happy Bday Hubs, getting on a bit now,” making a joke about Adam’s age. But fans took special note of the fact that Polly’s still referring to Adam as her ‘hubs,’ despite filming being over.

Does this mean the pair are still a solid couple? Or is she merely referring to Adam as her ‘hubs’ in reference to him literally being her on-screen husband on the show?

Unfortunately, because MAFS UK is still airing, we won’t know for sure until the reunion episode. However, this isn’t the first time Polly’s shared posts insinuating that she and Adam are still together, or at least hinted that they’ve parted as incredibly good friends.

Polly referred to Adam as her 'hubs' on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @polly_sellman

Polly’s posted numerous times on her Instagram, defending Adam and his actions on the show but that doesn't mean they're still an item. Despite her reference to Adam being her ‘hubs’, it seems like Polly’s invite to his birthday bash was lost in the mail over the weekend.

Fellow bride Sacha shared a picture on yesterday (Oct 28) that featured the likes of castmates Orson, Holly, Kieran, herself and Adam with the caption wishing him a happy birthday but wifey Polly was nowhere to be seen.

So perhaps things aren't as rosy as Polly is depicting? Or maybe there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for all of this, considering a number of the other cast members are also not in attendance.

MAFS UK castmembers reunited for Adam's birthday. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

However fans on X/Twitter seem convinced that Adam isn’t as into Polly as she is into him, with one fan asking: “Does anyone believe Adam likes Polly?”

With another fan believing Adam felt pressured into his relationship with Polly by writing: “Adam has always been alright he voiced his opinion that he wasn't into Polly, the hate piled on. Adam was forced to form an intimate relationship with Polly. I am still stunned…”

