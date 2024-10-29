MAFS UK's Emma shares revealing 'theory' about Caspar relationship

MAFS UK's Emma reveals her 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship. Picture: TikTok / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Emma has shared a 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship that reveals unaired moments from the show.

Emma and Caspar became the fifth couple to leave Married at First Sight UK in 2024 following in the footsteps of couples Eve and Charlie, Hannah and Stephen, Ryan and Sionainn, and Alex and Holly.

The couple, matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, had their fair share of ups and down during the show with Caspar telling Emma he didn't find her "sexy" on their honeymoon.

Both of them gave their relationship a good go but ultimately realised they weren't right for each other and chose to leave at the penultimate commitment ceremony.

However, after 'love-hate' week, Emma shared a lengthy theory she had about their relationship and it revealed a lot of unaired moments they had.

Caspar said he didn't find Emma "sexy" . Picture: Channel 4

During 'love-hate' week, the couples had to share three things they loved and three things they hated about one another.

Taking to TikTok after the episodes had aired Emma said: "So if you're confused about mine and Caspar's blowing hot and cold this week, I think I have a theory...hopefully the experts will see this and be proud of me.

"Caspar and I have never been in relationships, [which is] quite rare at our age, so we both have a disorganised attachment style, which means we show and exhibit all three of the different attachment styles; anxious, avoidant and secure."

She went on: "So if we start off with anxious, that's obviously our walls being thrown up when one of us says something out of whack, and love-hate week, the hate part was actually before Charlene came round, and you can kind of see how hate week brought up some negative energy.

"We kind of then were anxious, like, 'what? What's happening here? Obviously, it's not going to work. Will it work? I don't know'."

Intimacy expert Charlene Douglas joined Emma and Caspar during 'love-hate' week and asked them to share a 'melting hug'. A melting hug is when two people stand up and share a hug for as long as possible.

During their honeymoon Emma told Caspar he needed to work on view on women. Picture: Channel 4

Emma's theory went on: "And then Charlene coming round and me saying, 'I'm not sure if I can be emotionally vulnerable. I'm not sure if I like you enough like that', and then Caspar saying, 'I want to practice this in future relationships', [our] walls go straight back up.

"The avoidance attachment style Caspar has exhibited with the intimacy piece. So we've, you know, we shared a kiss, we've shared a melting hug. It kind of puts one of our guards up, and we're like, no, no, I'm not sure about this.

"As soon as we get to love, because we're avoidant of love, we exhibit parts of that the secure attachment style is shown in our love languages."

She went on to reveal that her love languages are "physical touch and acts of service". Explaining how she demonstrated that she said: "You could see me giving love and giving a secure attachment style with the picnic that happened the week before.

"And like, yes, obviously production set up the picnic, but I knew about that before I'd baked a sourdough for it."

"The intimacy piece, I think a secure, happy relationship has a lot of physical touch and intimacy, and that's my way of giving love to my friends and in relationships."

Emma then said that Caspar's love languages are "acts of service" and "gift giving". She said: "Like he'll cook a dinner, he will help around the household, and his is gift giving.

"So during that week, he'd like, bought me flowers, he had done a little trail around the house of a couple of gifts that he bought me.

"He bought me champagne and strawberries to have at breakfast, and those mixed with the anxious attachment style is a bit like, 'What you're doing that for?'. Both from the intimacy piece and the gift giving piece."

It seems that Emma is saying both she and Caspar were giving each other mixed emotions by displaying acts of love but saying something very different.

Caspar and Emma left the experiment at the penultimate commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

She concluded: "And I think what's confusing to watch is we're blowing hot and cold, but actually we're just exhibiting each part of those attachment styles.

"It's confusing for us to watch back. It's confusing for the audience to watch back. Imagine being in it!"

