MAFS UK's Emma shares revealing 'theory' about Caspar relationship

29 October 2024, 14:16

MAFS UK's Emma reveals her 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship
MAFS UK's Emma reveals her 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship. Picture: TikTok / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Emma has shared a 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship that reveals unaired moments from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma and Caspar became the fifth couple to leave Married at First Sight UK in 2024 following in the footsteps of couples Eve and Charlie, Hannah and Stephen, Ryan and Sionainn, and Alex and Holly.

The couple, matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, had their fair share of ups and down during the show with Caspar telling Emma he didn't find her "sexy" on their honeymoon.

Both of them gave their relationship a good go but ultimately realised they weren't right for each other and chose to leave at the penultimate commitment ceremony.

However, after 'love-hate' week, Emma shared a lengthy theory she had about their relationship and it revealed a lot of unaired moments they had.

Caspar said he didn&squot;t find Emma "sexy"
Caspar said he didn't find Emma "sexy" . Picture: Channel 4

During 'love-hate' week, the couples had to share three things they loved and three things they hated about one another.

Taking to TikTok after the episodes had aired Emma said: "So if you're confused about mine and Caspar's blowing hot and cold this week, I think I have a theory...hopefully the experts will see this and be proud of me.

"Caspar and I have never been in relationships, [which is] quite rare at our age, so we both have a disorganised attachment style, which means we show and exhibit all three of the different attachment styles; anxious, avoidant and secure."

She went on: "So if we start off with anxious, that's obviously our walls being thrown up when one of us says something out of whack, and love-hate week, the hate part was actually before Charlene came round, and you can kind of see how hate week brought up some negative energy.

"We kind of then were anxious, like, 'what? What's happening here? Obviously, it's not going to work. Will it work? I don't know'."

Intimacy expert Charlene Douglas joined Emma and Caspar during 'love-hate' week and asked them to share a 'melting hug'. A melting hug is when two people stand up and share a hug for as long as possible.

Emma told Caspar he needed to work on view on women
During their honeymoon Emma told Caspar he needed to work on view on women. Picture: Channel 4

Emma's theory went on: "And then Charlene coming round and me saying, 'I'm not sure if I can be emotionally vulnerable. I'm not sure if I like you enough like that', and then Caspar saying, 'I want to practice this in future relationships', [our] walls go straight back up.

"The avoidance attachment style Caspar has exhibited with the intimacy piece. So we've, you know, we shared a kiss, we've shared a melting hug. It kind of puts one of our guards up, and we're like, no, no, I'm not sure about this.

"As soon as we get to love, because we're avoidant of love, we exhibit parts of that the secure attachment style is shown in our love languages."

She went on to reveal that her love languages are "physical touch and acts of service". Explaining how she demonstrated that she said: "You could see me giving love and giving a secure attachment style with the picnic that happened the week before.

"And like, yes, obviously production set up the picnic, but I knew about that before I'd baked a sourdough for it."

"The intimacy piece, I think a secure, happy relationship has a lot of physical touch and intimacy, and that's my way of giving love to my friends and in relationships."

Emma then said that Caspar's love languages are "acts of service" and "gift giving". She said: "Like he'll cook a dinner, he will help around the household, and his is gift giving.

"So during that week, he'd like, bought me flowers, he had done a little trail around the house of a couple of gifts that he bought me.

"He bought me champagne and strawberries to have at breakfast, and those mixed with the anxious attachment style is a bit like, 'What you're doing that for?'. Both from the intimacy piece and the gift giving piece."

It seems that Emma is saying both she and Caspar were giving each other mixed emotions by displaying acts of love but saying something very different.

Caspar and Emma left the experiment at the penultimate commitment ceremony
Caspar and Emma left the experiment at the penultimate commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

She concluded: "And I think what's confusing to watch is we're blowing hot and cold, but actually we're just exhibiting each part of those attachment styles.

"It's confusing for us to watch back. It's confusing for the audience to watch back. Imagine being in it!"

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Cynthia Erivo addresses response to her slamming Wicked poster edits

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she slammed “offensive” Elphaba poster edit amid criticism
Polly's hinted at the status of her relationship with Adam on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Polly drops a major hint at her and Adam’s relationship status

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan have broken their silence following claims they are dating.

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan break silence on relationship rumours

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour come out on Netflix?

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour release time – Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Liam Payne had filmed Building the Band before he died

Liam Payne’s Netflix series 'Building the Band' is on hold

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks to return in Scream 7 as Mark Kincaid

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks with Scream 7 to return as Mark Kincaid

Ryan from MAFS UK has shared his reasons for leaving the show

MAFS UK’s Ryan finally confirms real reason he quit the show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits