Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split? Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK favourites Nathan and Lacey reportedly split after leaving the show in love.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Married at First Sight's Nathan and Lacey have reportedly ended things after falling in love on the show.

During their last date on the experiment they adorably told each other they loved each other, with Lacey pre-recording a message in a teddy bear which said, "I love you to the stars and back" which coincidently was how Nathan phrased it too.

Unlike couples like Alex and Holly, and Polly and Adam, Lacey and Nathan had a pretty smooth sailing time on the show - apart from an awkward dinner with Lacey's mum and some communication issues as a result of Nathan's ADHD.

Free-spirited Lacey and quietly-charming Nathan seemed to have been perfectly matched by the experts, but now they join the likes of Sacha and Ross, and Emma and Caspar who are no longer together.

Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

According to a tabloid source they ended things after things "fizzled out" between them.

They said: "Nathan and Lacey really tried to make their relationship work in the real world but it just fizzled after a while. The final vows were filmed in February and they were still going strong in April when the reunion was shot, but since then they have called it quits.

"They were both sad it didn't work out, but sadly it wasn't meant to be. It's also a big blow for fans who were really invested in their relationship.

"They were widely viewed as the strongest couple of the series so the news that they are no longer an item is such a shame."

Neither of them have addressed the split rumours, likely as the show isn't done airing yet despite the reunion episode airing on Wednesday 13th November.

When the reunion episode aired they watched it in separate groups hinting to their split. On her Instagram story Lacey was tuned in with Emma and Kristina but Nathan's socials showed he was watching alongside MAFS co-stars Sionann, Kieran, Amy, Adam and Holly.

