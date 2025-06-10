Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

10 June 2025

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?
Love Island 2025 has arrived and we’ve got plenty of drama, bombshells and twists heading our way but who’s been coupled up together in the villa?

After months of eagerly waiting for the new season of Love Island to drop, it’s finally here and we are soo ready to see how the cast crack on with their new love interests.

Season 12 kicked off on Monday 9th June and the show’s producers certainly wasted no time jumping straight into the theatrics as they introduced a surprise new method for the first coupling.

The new matchmaking process meant that island babes had to choose their new partners based on a ‘bio’ the boys had written for themselves, rather than the usual first impressions or public vote.

So, who was coupled up in the first round of matches? Here’s the full rundown of all the early couples so far…

Who's coupled up on Love Island 2025?

It’s safe to say the new coupling method certainly threw the Love Island cast into chaos during the season’s first episode, as they were essentially made to 'blindly' choose their first partner.

Each girl was shown a dating profile placard for each of the guys in the villa, which only revealed their name, age, job, height and a tagline they had come up with for themselves. Based on this info they then had to pick who they wanted to be matched with.

These were all the couples that emerged from the 'type on paper' task:

However, in a shock twist that none of us saw coming, the show’s first bombshell of the season, Toni Laites, then entered the villa to shake things up.

The American bombshell swooped in and stole Ben, which means Shakira now has 24 hours to connect with one of the other boys in the hope they choose her at the next coupling - or else she'll be dumped. Yikes!

Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it after every recoupling through the summer.

