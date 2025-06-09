Love Island’s Conor Phillips: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island’s Conor Phillips is finding love in the villa. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Conor Phillips? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's all of his important facts.

As Love Island officially hits its 10th year since it started, the show is back for another season to help a bunch of hopeful new islanders find the romance they’ve always been looking for.

The cast for this year’s season was confirmed a week before the show started, but Love Island bosses were thrown into last minute chaos when contestant Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show for “personal reasons”.

Just days later, the show officially confirmed they had found a replacement, as they announced Conor Phillips would be heading into the villa instead.

So with that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Conor Phillips from how old he is, where he's from and what his unique job is.

Conor Phillips is Kyle Ashman's replacement. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Conor Phillips?

Conor Philips is 25 years old. The age range for this year’s lineup of participants is between 22-30, putting Conor firmly in the middle of this bracket.

Where is Love Island's Conor Phillips from?

Conor is from Limerick in Ireland, making him the second Irish contestant to join this year’s cast alongside fellow islander Megan Clarke who’s originally from Dublin.

Conor is from Ireland. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island Conor Phillips job?

The 25-year-old is a professional rugby player and has been for some years now. He previously played on the Ireland under-20 team and Ireland 7s team. He then later joined Munster Rugby as a pro.

He made his debut for Munster in a United Rugby Championship match in 2022 but was released at the end of the season.

What is Love Island's Conor Phillips looking for on Love Island?

Conor said he’s looking for a “dominant woman” heading into the Love Island villa.

He explained: “Ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don't mind a dominant woman."

But there are some traits he’s hoping to avoid, he elaborated: “Being too needy, or needing to do everything together. I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing."

Conor said he’s looking for a “dominant woman” heading into the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Is Love Island 2025’s Conor Phillips on Instagram?

He sure is, you can find him on the handle @cpeezy.

How tall is Love Island’s Conor Phillips?

Conor Phillips stands at 1.83m according to reports, which puts him at roughly 6 foot tall!

