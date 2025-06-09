Love Island's Blu Chegini: His age, job, secret talent and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Blu Chegini to the line up. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island's Blu Chegini? Here's all the facts you need to know about the 2025 contestant including his competitive hobby and girlfriend preferences.

Love Island 2025 has kicked-off with a collection of brand new contestants including Blu Chegini who is hoping to find the girl of his dreams this summer.

A family man with a busy lifestyle, the ITV2 reality star is swapping his active hobbies and city life for a couple of months in the villa of love alongside the likes of a famous footballer's son, a former fire breather and a personal wealth executive.

Hoping to find love in the villa, Blu has spoken about his secret talent that always wins the girls over as well as his charm. Speaking before heading into the villa he said his love life is "booming" but wants to find "The One".

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island Blu from his age, job, Instagram account and where he's from.

Love Island's Blu is a huge fan of boxing and spent time in Thailand training. Picture: Blu Chegini/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Blu Chegini?

Blu will be 26 years old as he enters the famous Love Island villa this year. This is about average for the contestants this year who has their youngest housemate at 22 and their oldest at 29.

Where is Love Island's Blu from?

A city boy, Blu is from London. He is currently working in Fitzrovia which is in the West End.

What is Love Island Blu's job?

Blu's main profession is a construction project manager which he has done since leaving uni and graduating with a BA Honours degree.

The Love Island star also has a number of side jobs including boxing, something that is a huge passion project of his. He also just signed to a modelling agency.

What is Blu looking for in a girlfriend?

For Blu, a loving personality is key when it comes to finding the girl of his dreams. He said: "Someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way."

He also thanks his charm and secret talent for always being a winner with ladies.

"I’ve got the charm to smooth things over with a girl. The fact I speak fluent Spanish comes in handy when it comes to flirting!"

Is Love Island's Blu on Instagram?

Head over to Blu's Instagram page @bluchegini to see all of his adventures which includes spending a month in Thailand to pursue his boxing hobby.

Before going into the villa, he had 5,600 followers.

