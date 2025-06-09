Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams: Age, job, his super famous dad and more

9 June 2025, 20:44

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams is the son of a famous footballer
Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams is the son of a famous footballer. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Contestant Dejon is on the look out for a fun and fit girlfriend this summer! Here's all the facts you need to know including his Instagram and where he's from.

Love Island 2025 has welcomed Dejon Noel-Williams into the Mallorca villa this year as he sets his sights on a summer of love, hopefully finding himself a girlfriend for life along the way.

No stranger to the finer things in life, this contestant is the son of a famous footballer and has admitted to rubbing shoulders with the likes of David Beckham thanks to his celebrity connections.

However, while he has a fancy home life, a successful career and of course, the looks, there's just one thing missing for Dejon, his equal other half. He said: "I'm very honest. I don't lead people on. But sometimes my honesty gets me in trouble."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Dejon from his age, job and exactly who his famous dad is.

Love Island's Dejon showing off his tattoos and muscles with a gym selfie
Love Island's Dejon is a huge gym enthusiast. Picture: Dejon/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams?

Dejon is 26 years old which is around average for this year's Love Island villa. From the original line up, the oldest contestants stand at 29 and 30 years old and the youngest are 22.

Where is Love Island's Dejon from?

Dejon takes up residency in the country's capital of London. However this summer 2025, he will be swapping the tall buildings and city life for palm trees, deep chats and villa life.

What is Love Island's Dejon's job?

With a famous footballer for a dad, Dejon wasn't too far behind when it comes to his career. He also plays football, although not on a professional level. Instead, he stuck to the fitness route and become a successful qualified personal trainer.

Somewhat of a fitness influencer too, he has teamed up with huge sporting brands and also competed in Hyrox challenges.

Who is Dejon Noel-Williams's famous dad?

A professional footballer, Dejon is the son of Gifton Noel-Williams. Now a football manager, he used to play for league teams including Watford, Stoke City and Burnley.

Speaking about his dad, he said: "I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him. When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."

What is Love Island's Dejon's Instagram account?

Currently a page dedicated to his fitness achievements, you can find Dejon sharing his life over @dejonnoelwilliams where he had a following of 14,000 before hitting our TV screens.

What is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams looking for in partner?

For Dejon, the formula of his perfect woman is simple, pretty and healthy.

Before entering the villa he said: "Someone who is beautiful on the inside and out, looks after themselves and is healthy."

