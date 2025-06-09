Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

How old is Austin in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Diesel La Torraca has addressed the conversation surrounding his age.

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca has seen the discourse around Austin's age and he's responded in the best way.

If you've watched Ginny & Georgia season 3, you might be wondering how old Austin is. In season 1, Austin was just nine years old and actor Diesel La Torraca, who plays him was eight when they filmed it. However, due to long gaps between filming Diesel is now considerably older than Austin and fans are starting to notice it on screen.

In one viral tweet, comparing how Austin looks in season 2 to now, a fan wrote: "i fear ginny and georgia is going to have to recast the little brother because this is deeply unserious." The post has currently been liked over 200,000 times with other people arguing that Netflix needs a "time jump" to accommodate Diesel's aging.

Now, Diesel has entered the chat and he's completely self-ware about how old he now looks playing Austin.

How old is Diesel La Torraca?

Watch the Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer

How old is Austin in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Diesel La Torraca is 14 years old. As for Austin, Diesel told Teen Vogue that he's still nine: "He's supposed to be nine. I think it's the very beginning of the first episode of season 1, we're driving in the car...Ginny turns down the music, and she's like, “He's nine". I feel like that's the only time we've mentioned it. He hasn’t had a birthday yet."

Diesel admitted: "I've definitely gotten much taller, and I look much older in the face."

As for how they deal with his growth in the show, Diesel said: "Well, honestly, we kind of ignore it a little bit! There's a 14-year-old sitting at the table with Harry Potter glasses on that's supposed to be nine. And that's okay!"

He added: "In some shots I did have to bend my knees a little bit to look a little shorter than Toni, or they got her an apple box a few times, but for the most part we've kind of just kept the show running."

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca is now taller than his co-star Antonia Gentry. Picture: @_antoniagentry_ via Twitter

Diesel then said that it is hard to play a character so young at his age now: "Playing a nine-year-old for six years when you are growing. I've grown with him, but I've also kind of departed from him because I was eight when we started, now I'm 14. There are a lot of differences in the way that he would move and act and speak."

Describing how he plays younger, Diesel said: "I have to heighten my voice register, slouch a little bit [to] feel like I'm actually a shy, insecure nine-year-old."

Diesel also addressed the aging in a viral TikTok in May captioned: "Me tryna convince ppl that Austin is still 9" with him shrugging.

Given how great Diesel is at playing Austin, here's hoping they have a time-jump.

Diesel La Torraca pokes fun at how old he looks in Ginny & Georgia

Diesel isn't the only actor much older than his character. Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, is 27 in real life but Ginny is 16 on screen and Felix Mallard, who plays Marcus, is also 27 despite Marcus just being 16.

What do you think? Did you notice that Austin looks older?

