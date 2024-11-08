MAFS UK’s expert Paul Brunson claims 2024 cast has no fame seekers
8 November 2024, 15:35
Paul C Brunson has defended the intentions of the Married at First Sight 2024 cast, declaring "it's fact" that there are no fame seekers.
Married at First Sight as a whole may entertain us for a couple of months throughout the year, but the show certainly has a reputation. Every year the cast is scrutinised by the public and every year a number of the cast are found to be former actors, models or entertainers and this year has been no different.
From Sacha and Lacey to Orson and Charlie, a few of the cast have already done stints on television, which had fans questioning whether they were on the show for the right reason.
While of course, some members of the cast must have applied in the actual hope of finding love, relationship expert Paul C Brunson has spoken out about how “it’s fact” that there are no fame seekers in the 2024 cast.
Regardless of what the cast did prior to joining the show, it can’t be argued that there certainly are perks to exposing your emotions on the couch for two months. Those perks start with the influx of followers on social media which naturally may lead to brand deals, and sponsorships and open a whole new world to the cast members.
Just look at Lacey for example, who’s boasting 134k followers at the time of writing and recently signed to a PR management team. Or Emma, who was truly the epitome of a regular girlie and now has almost 160k on Instagram and we can expect some exciting things to come her way.
But despite these facts, expert Paul has clapped back at any speculation that any of the 2024 cast were there for their 15 minutes of fame.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, Paul declared "it’s fact” there are no fame seekers in this year’s cast. He explained: “You cannot present any argument against the fact that every one of these contributors are there for love… It’s fact. It shows up in their behaviours and it’s amazing.”
The certified life coach revealed what goes on behind the scenes when evaluating the cast, saying: “At MAFS there’s a multitude of testing we do, like psych tests and finding out attachment style, so that when the contributor comes and sits on the couch, we’re not just giving advice on how to strengthen their relationship.
“We’re giving advice on how to make them better as a human being. By doing that, you can strengthen your relationship.”
So there you have it, if Paul says it, then it must be so.
