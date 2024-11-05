MAFS UK’s Sacha claims show cut conversations to 'protect Ross' and his reputation'

MAFS' Sacha Jones has revealed scenes were cut to protect Ross on the show. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @sacharjones

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Sacha has claimed that certain things were cut in the editing of the show to ‘protect Ross and his reputation.’

Married at First Sight UK’s Sacha Jones was paired with Ross McCarthy by the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson – and what a pairing it was. The wedding was a huge success and viewers of the reality show have watched Sacha and Ross’s relationship grow in leaps and bounds throughout the season as they fell in love.

However, leading up to the final week of the show, there’s been trouble in paradise as Sacha has been seen to no longer want to move to Manchester to be close to Ross and his daughter Bleu.

Whilst on the show, Sacha explained that the reason was because she did not want to be far from her parents. Now, she's jumped on Instagram to clarify and ‘protect herself,’ explaining that all is not as it seems.

Sacha and Ross were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha has revealed that a lot of scenes were cut in the editing room of MAFS UK and she's speculated that this was done in order to “protect Ross and his reputation.”

Throughout the entire series, Sacha has been vocal on her social media, posting her thoughts and reactions to episodes as they aired on television, and the first week of November was no different.

At the homestays, Sacha and Ross discussed where they would move to if they were to live together, in Birmingham for Sacha and her family or in Manchester for Ross and his.

Sacha revealed on television that she was no longer comfortable with the idea of moving to Manchester but it had nothing to do with being close to her parents, as was portrayed on the show.

Sacha currently resides in Birmingham. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

Jumping on her Instagram stories, Sacha wanted to tell her side by saying: “Just to clarify, I’ve lived in Spain right? I don’t have trouble being away from my parents, I don’t live with my parents.”

She then opened up about the real reason she appeared to suddenly change her mind: “The issue was… number one, Ross’ temper. I didn’t want to move to Manchester because of Ross’ temper.”

She continued to say: “Also at the end of the episode you hear me say, ‘Because of some of Ross’ behaviours during arguments sometimes, I don’t want to move to Manchester.’ It was more having my support network there if something went west with Ross.”

Ross McCarthy has a young daughter named Blue. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha claimed she didn’t want to be away from a supportive network in case Ross’ unnamed behaviours became a problem for her. However whilst she refused to go into detail about what these behaviours were, Sacha had her own theories on why they had been cut from the show.

“I have been informed that a little bit is mentioned tomorrow at the commitment ceremony, but not everything makes the cut and I think that’s to protect Ross and his reputation,” she said.

The commitment ceremony mentioned will be the one airing on Tuesday 4th November and according to Sacha, the episode won’t really cover Ross’ alleged behaviour.

Sacha has jumped on social media to reveal her side of the story. Picture: Channel 4

However, despite the less-than-savoury insinuations made, Sacha finished her video with respect enough for Ross that she didn’t want a bad word said about him.

“Of course, I want to protect Ross as well, so whatever doesn’t make the cut I won’t speak on. But I just want to protect myself in a way as well and say it was never about me wanting to be away from my family.”

“I’m sure there’s a tiny piece of it tomorrow, but it was a lot worse than that,” she explained.

But with no explanation from Sacha and the show not covering what she was referring to, viewers are only left with their own imaginations to conjure up what exactly went on behind the scenes.

MAFS UK's Sacha clarifies her not moving to Manchester to be with Ross

Before completely signing off, Sacha addressed her choice not to move to Manchester again. She reveals that Ross’ immediate willingness to move to Birmingham was also edited out of the entire season.

She explained: “Also something important that has been left out is Ross from the get-go, from the wedding saying, ‘I’d move to Birmingham’...’I only have my daughter once a week, so I could make that work easy.’”

According to Sacha, Ross was more than open to moving to Birmingham, that is… until she changed her mind about Manchester.

“I dunno what happened but the minute I started saying, ‘You know what, actually, should we just go to [Birmingham], his whole tune changed,” she said, before joking about how that also didn’t seem to make the show’s edit.

