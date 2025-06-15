Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

What songs did Tate McRae sing at Capital's Summertime Ball? Here full 2025 setlist in order.

Tate McRae is an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment. Now, come on now...but what did Tate sing at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025?

No one is dominating 2025 quite like Tate McRae. Since releasing her incredible third studio album So Close to What, Tate hasn't left the charts. Songs like 'Sports car' and 'Revolving door' have taken over streaming and Tate's Miss Possessive Tour is one of the must-see events of 2025.

Naturally, fans were desperate to find out what Tate performed at the Summertime Ball and it's an all-killer no-filler setlist.

What is Tate McRae's Summertime Ball setlist?

Tate McRae. Picture: Shutterstock

Tate McRae - Summertime Ball setlist 2025

'Sports car'

'Exes'

'Revolving door'

'you broke me first'

'She's All I Wanna Be'

'It's ok I'm ok'

'Greedy'

It wouldn't be a Tate setlist without her biggest hits and Tate performed seven of them. Kicking things off with 'Sports car', the entire arena were on their feet. 'Exes' and 'Revolving door' then proved why she's the dancing diva of her generation.

If that weren't enough, Tate served vocals with an emotional rendition of 'you broke me first' and then ended her appearance with electric performances of 'She's All I Wanna Be' and 'Greedy'.

Ate McSlay forever!

