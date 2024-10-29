MAFS’ Adam shows off his impressive fitness and weight loss transformation

29 October 2024, 15:53

MAFS Adam has shown off his fitness transformation
MAFS Adam has shown off his fitness transformation. Picture: Instagram: @adam.nightingale.1990

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Adam Nightingale has jumped on social media to show off his impressive two-and-a-half-stone weight loss transformation.

Married at First Sight UK’s groom Adam Nightingale has shown off his new look on social media after undertaking a fitness transformation.

The reality star has had a bumpy ride on MAFS UK and it all started when the groom was not initially happy with who the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, paired him with, Polly Sellman.

After telling the curvy redhead that his usual type was ‘petite brunettes’, Adam found himself criticised online for his callous delivery and hypocritical preferences.

But now, months after MAFS UK filming wrapped, it seems like Adam has put his money where his mouth is and decided to take his own fitness seriously.

The expert matched Adam with Polly in MAFS UK
The expert matched Adam with Polly in MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

On Instagram, Adam recently posted a video showcasing his workout session whilst also showing off his body transformation, where he’s seen to be significantly more toned.

In the video, Adam shared clipped-together footage of his gym session, with the caption reading: “Sunday full body workout… Training to tone up now, not get big… 2 & half stone weight loss, but we still pushing.”

Adam revealed his focus was now on toning his muscles rather than building any more gains and he proudly stated that he’s lost two and a half stone in the process, with more to come.

MAFS Adam posted his gym work out on Instagram
MAFS Adam posted his gym work out on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @adam.nightingale.1990

“Weighing 13 stone 7. 10-15 reps x4 no slacking,” he went on to state and his friends and fans have been very encouraging in the comment section.

Fellow co-star MAFS bride Lacey commented, “Well done Adam!!! Smashing it,” while her on-screen husband Nathan added a flexing emoji and a fist bump emoji.

Another supportive fan left an encouraging comment that said: “You looked lovely b4 but I bet you feel amazing now x.”

MAFS UK's Adam works it out in the gym

It seems like Adam's not the only one on a mission, with Polly herself also proudly showing off her 2 stone weight loss online.

On her Instagram showing some side-by-sides of her physique Polly wrote: "Proud post. This has been an ongoing journey since the end of March, and since then I've lost around 2 stone (with some help). It's not until I look at these photos back that I really do see how different I look."

Her post went on: "I still have a little way to go to get to my goal weight then when I'm there it's going to be building strength and maintaining the weight I've lost without living a restricted lifestyle and keep a healthy relationship with food and drink."

She finished the post by saying she has "a lot more self confidence" now and is looking forward to continuing her journey to her goal weight.

Polly has shared some before and afters on her Instagram
Polly has shared some before and afters on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

