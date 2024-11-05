MAFS UK's Amy reveals surprising unaired comment by Luke to defend 'ambush'

MAFS UK's Amy defends Luke 'ambush'. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

"It wasn't an ambush I promise, it wasn't."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the final episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2024 air, all the couples are feeling the pressure with Luke and Amy constantly butting heads during homestay week.

On Monday's episode Luke was seen meeting Amy's friends for drinks and when conversation turned to Luke's spare time things became hostile pretty quickly.

It came out that Luke sometimes works as a 'butler in the buff', and he was less than impressed that Amy's friends had found that out about him so quickly.

"Well as of now, I'm a single man. I felt there was an agenda here to portray me a certain way," Luke said, taking off his wedding ring, after his nude job was revealed.

MAFS UK - Luke declares himself single in front of Amy's friends

Amy replied: "Portray you? You portray yourself in your own way, like a d---head." She then went on to call him a "pathological liar".

Many fans of the show have seen Luke as a victim in the interaction, but Amy went on TikTok live to clear things up after the episode aired.

"No, it didn't come across like an ambush, it wasn't an ambush I promise, it wasn't. Honestly we're not like that," Amy told her followers in response to comments calling it that.

She claimed that when her friend asked him about his job, the producers had to cut and readjust his mic and Luke said: "Great, now I can plan what I'm going to say."

Amy went live on TikTok after MAFS aired. Picture: TikTok

On the TikTok live, Amy admitted that she wasn't a "victim" in the situation, saying: "I will never play victim, I will never ever try and make people feel sorry for me.

"I will never be anything but my genuine self. I'd never lie, I'd never say things on camera that I wouldn't say off camera."

Speaking about the explosive episode before it aired, Luke wrote on Instagram: "Whatever happens tonight, I strongly urge everyone to show empathy, respect and love with our words and our comments."

Amy and Luke in Kent during homestay. Picture: E4

Luke and Amy aren't the only couple struggling at this point of the experiment, with Sacha and Ross conflicted on whether they'll move in together and Kristina and Kieran not even being in a position to do the homestay together.

Read more about MAFS UK here: