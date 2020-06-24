Love Island’s Maura Higgins Launches Make Up Line Called Fanny Flutters

Maura Higgins' new makeup line is named 'Fanny Flutters'. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram / ITV/YouTube

Maura Higgins has made her favourite saying, ‘fanny flutters’ into the brand name of her new makeup line.

Love Island star Maura Higgins won the hearts of the nation on the reality show last year, with her no-nonsense chat and hilarious sense of humour.

Throughout the series Maura coined the term ‘fanny flutters’, and has decided to put her trademark saying to practical use by giving her new makeup line the same name.

Maura is launching a 34-piece collection as part of her new makeup collaboration, and has set-up a YouTube channel to go with it.

Maura Higgins caused a stir on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV/YouTube

In a post on Instagram Stories, Maura showed her Fanny Flutters branding on a laptop screen as she played 'Naughty Girl' by Beyoncé.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant has been teasing her makeup collaboration for weeks, getting fans to guess which brand she’s working with.

Maura shared a sneak-peek at her new project on Instagram, posting a video of herself having her makeup done and showing off an array of products.

“Coming soon,” the clip teased.

Maura Higgins has launched her own makeup line. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

She wrote alongside it: “IT’S NEARLY HERE!!! Click the link in my bio for exclusive access to my 34 piece makeup collection. Stay tuned next weekend for the reveal.”

Maura coined the term ‘fanny flutters’ on Love Island 2019, using it to describe her feelings for Tommy Fury and, later, Curtis Pritchard – who she split from earlier this year.

She also said Arabella Chi gave her 'fanny flutters' when the model first entered the villa.

