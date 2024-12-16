Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims she quit and is being replaced by Maura Higgins

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims Maura Higgins is replacing her as show host. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Maja Jama leaving Love Island and being replaced by Maura Higgins? Here's what she's said.

Next year will officially mark Love Island's tenth anniversary after season 1 aired all the way back in 2015. The role of Love Island host was originated by Caroline Flack who sadly passed away in 2020, then the baton was handed over to Laura Whitmore who left the role in 2022.

Following Laura's departure, after high demand, Maya Jama became the dating show's host, working across the franchise on Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars too. Now, following Maura Higgins' I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stint, it's been reported that she was going to be taking over from Maya as the UK Love Island host.

Earlier in the year, Maura was the host of Love Island USA: Aftersun, so the move doesn't sound too shocking, but Maya was quick to break her silence and address the news.

Maura Higgins hosted Love Island USA: Aftersun Season 6. Picture: Getty

Taking to her Instagram story she wrote: "I will be hosting love island next year & have no plans to leave right now. Filmed the promo a couple days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual."

The original report came from the tabloids who claimed a source said: "Maya adores hosting Love Island and thinks it’s a great fit for now but she’s keen to leave on a high and keep her career moving forward on the right tracks.

"She is incredibly ambitious and would like to keep focusing on primetime presenting opportunities. She also has hopes of working in America and doesn’t want to be tied down."

Maya Jama addresses rumours she's leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram

On Maura as a host, the alleged source said: "She has been building up her skills as a ­presenter and is very much part of the Love Island family. She also has the unique perspective of having appeared herself as a ­contestant.

"She’s just also had a successful stint on I’m A Celeb so the world is her oyster now."

Maura left the jungle after two weeks alongside fellow campmate Barry McGuigan. She had been a late-comer on the show, arriving midway through the first week with Reverend Richard Coles.

Unlike Maya, the Irish star hasn't commented on the claims.

