Here’s What Laura Whitmore Is Doing After Quitting Love Island

24 August 2022, 12:03 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 12:10

Laura Whitmore has other TV plans after leaving Love Island
Laura Whitmore has other TV plans after leaving Love Island. Picture: Alamy / ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Laura Whitmore has quit her job as the host of Love Island, with her future plans taking a completely different route.

After hosting Love Island for two years, Laura Whitmore announced this week she’s stepping down from the show after taking over the job in 2020.

The presenter shocked fans with her announcement, pointing out the difficulties of the show’s format, including flying back and forth to South Africa in the New Year for series 9.

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack In Talks For Huge Fashion Brand Deal

She said in her statement: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

Laura Whitmore is fronting her own docu-series
Laura Whitmore is fronting her own docu-series. Picture: Getty

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

But what is Laura Whitmore doing next and what is she doing with her career after Love Island?

What is Laura Whitmore doing now?

After quitting Love Island, Laura is turning her hand to investigative journalism, fronting a series of programmes called Laura Whitmore Investigates.

The series will be documentaries, but the topics featuring are yet to be revealed.

A source told the tabloids: "Laura’s new documentary series will give her a chance to really flip her career 180 degrees.

"Instead of her being the centre of attention - scrutinised on everything from how she presents through to what she wears - Laura will be throwing a spotlight on other issues.

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married in 2020
Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married in 2020. Picture: Getty

"It will also provide a lot more flexibility around her family. Stacey Dooley and now Olivia Attwood have shown there is space for strong women in the documentary sphere and Laura wants in."

Laura’s also starring in a West End show, A Ghost Story.

The TV star initially took over hosting Love Island from the late Caroline Flack.

In 2021 she and husband Iain Stirling welcomed their first baby together, which has no doubt made her Love Island commitments harder to work around.

