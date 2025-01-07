Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Is Love Island's Marcel still married? Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

There has been some backlash over Marcel being in the Love Island All Stars cast.

With the show starting Monday 13th January, the full lineup for Love Island All Stars 2025 was released a week before. Names like Luca Bish, Ronnie Vint and Olivia Hawkins popped up - but two names fans were definitely not expecting were Marcel Somerville and his Love Island ex Gabby Allen.

Marcel and Gabby split soon after their Love Island stint back on season 3 but Marcel later met Rebecca Vieira in 2020, who he had a son with in 2021 and married in 2022. Last year it was revealed that Rebecca had cheated on Marcel and it looked like they were heading towards splitting.

But as Marcel was announced on All Stars comments like, "Married Marcel???" and "Has marcels divorce papers even gone through??? [sic]" have come from concerned fans.

So, what is going on with Marcel? Is he still married or is he a single man? Here's what you need to know...

Marcel Somerville on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

It's understood that Marcel is still married but in the process of a divorce from Rebecca.

However, it's unclear as to when they began the divorcing process as in June last year Marcel insisted that they were still married despite plans to split following him finding out that Rebecca had sent flirty texts to US rapper Slim Jxmmi behind his back.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: "I've gone through a little bit of a crazy time in my life. I'll talk more about it at a later time, as I'm not really ready to talk about what's going on right now. We're working through the situation to get the best outcome that we can."

He was even asked if he would consider going on Love Island All Stars at the time, to which he replied: "'I'm married, so doing it isn’t in my view right now, and it wouldn't have been at the time."

Rebecca Vieira and Marcel Somerville married in 2022. Picture: Getty

After it was revealed that Rebecca had been unfaithful, she released a public apology, saying: "By now most of you would have seen what's going on, I've made a huge mistake, I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families.

"My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband. I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was stupid of me so I won't sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made."

It was later reported that Marcel had moved out if their family home and he deleted any pictures they had together on his Instagram. He posted a series of snaps with their son Roman and wrote: "There’s no right way to handle betrayal and I’ve experienced so many feeling since everything happen that I feel a different emotion every hour of the day."

Marcel and his son Roman. Picture: Instagram

When it was first reported that Marcel could be heading into the All Stars villa, a tabloid source had prefaced that it depended on where he and Rebecca were at, citing their relationship as on and off.

They said: "Things have been on and off with him and Rebecca though so if they decide to give things another go, he may not do it but right now, it’s looking promising. Producers would love to have him back."

Clearly things couldn't be worked out for Marcel and Rebecca's marriage and he must see himself as a single man as he joins the likes of Scott Thomas, Curtis Pritchard and Kaz Crossley on the spin-off dating show.

