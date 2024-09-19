Why Joey Essex And Jessy Potts Split Two Months After Love Island

19 September 2024, 10:52

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split after Love Island
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split after Love Island. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have broken up two months after meeting on Love Island – here’s why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have confirmed they’ve split almost two months after they left the Love Island villa.

The couple had a turbulent time on the show, with Joey at first re-kindling things with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson before he had his head turned by Jessy.

The couple were dumped from the villa days before the final, after their castmates branded them ‘least compatible’ but after the show they tried to prove people otherwise, even discussing plans to have kids in a joint shoot with OK!

But two months on Joey and Jessy have split, following claims from fans Joey was 'faking' his feelings for Jessy on the show.

Joey Essex and now ex-girlfriend Jessy Potts at the NTAs
Joey Essex and now ex-girlfriend Jessy Potts at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

Why did Joey Essex and Jessy Potts split?

Joey and Jessy split after deciding to be friends instead, with no real reason given for the breakup.

They confirmed their split to the tabloids, with Joey explaining: "Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future."

Jessy added that she ‘appreciated’ their experience together on Love Island, but things weren't meant to be.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead," she said.

The couple are yet to speak out on social media about their split, but at the time of writing their respective photos of one another remain on their accounts.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split seven weeks after leaving Love Island
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split seven weeks after leaving Love Island. Picture: Joey Essex/Instagram

Their breakup comes just a week after they attended the NTAs together, walking the red carpet in matching black and white ensembles.

And days prior, Jessy had joked about ‘tip-toeing’ around Joey’s house in lingerie, after his cameo on Selling Sunset season 8 came out on Netflix, six months after he filmed it.

In his brief appearance, real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani showed Joey around a house in the Hollywood Hills and told him to imagine a girl ‘tip-toeing in lingerie’ in his kitchen as he admired the view.

Co-stars Matilda and Sean also recently announced their breakup.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

