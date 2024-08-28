Why Did Matilda And Sean From Love Island Split?

Matilda and Sean are no longer together after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Matilda and Sean from Love Island season 11 have split already!

Another couple from this year’s Love Island have split – Matilda and Sean!

The couple took to Instagram Stories to announce their breakup with a statement, confirming they’re parting ways after just two months together.

They said they remain good friends and their statements sounded like things ended amicably.

Their breakup follows Grace and Reuben, who were the first couple to split from season 11 this summer, just a few weeks after leaving the show.

Matilda and Sean came third on series 11 of Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Matilda and Sean split?

Matilda and Sean posted similar statements to announce their breakup, but didn’t confirm the reason for their split.

However, this early on it could be that they just weren’t on the same page once their lives returned to normality following a whirlwind romance in the paradise location that Love Island takes place in Mallorca.

Sean’s statement said: “Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Matilda and I have decided to part ways. We are good friends & I'm so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with her.

"We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us both we both believe this is the best step for us moving forward. Love you all."

Matilda Draper and Sean Stone have split. Picture: Matilda Draper/Instagram

Matilda shared a similar announcement: "Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Sean and I have decided to part ways. We are still good friends & so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with him. We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us. Love you all."

The couple faced tests in the villa during Casa Amor when Sean had his head turned by Diamanté, even kissing her. However, when Matilda returned he insisted she was his number one priority.

Despite that they came third in the final, which saw Mimii and Josh win the show.

