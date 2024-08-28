Why Did Matilda And Sean From Love Island Split?

28 August 2024, 17:40 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 17:43

Matilda and Sean are no longer together after Love Island
Matilda and Sean are no longer together after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Matilda and Sean from Love Island season 11 have split already!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another couple from this year’s Love Island have split – Matilda and Sean!

The couple took to Instagram Stories to announce their breakup with a statement, confirming they’re parting ways after just two months together.

They said they remain good friends and their statements sounded like things ended amicably.

Their breakup follows Grace and Reuben, who were the first couple to split from season 11 this summer, just a few weeks after leaving the show.

Matilda and Sean came third on series 11 of Love Island
Matilda and Sean came third on series 11 of Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Matilda and Sean split?

Matilda and Sean posted similar statements to announce their breakup, but didn’t confirm the reason for their split.

However, this early on it could be that they just weren’t on the same page once their lives returned to normality following a whirlwind romance in the paradise location that Love Island takes place in Mallorca.

Sean’s statement said: “Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Matilda and I have decided to part ways. We are good friends & I'm so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with her.

"We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us both we both believe this is the best step for us moving forward. Love you all."

Matilda Draper and Sean Stone have split
Matilda Draper and Sean Stone have split. Picture: Matilda Draper/Instagram

Matilda shared a similar announcement: "Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Sean and I have decided to part ways. We are still good friends & so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with him. We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us. Love you all."

The couple faced tests in the villa during Casa Amor when Sean had his head turned by Diamanté, even kissing her. However, when Matilda returned he insisted she was his number one priority.

Despite that they came third in the final, which saw Mimii and Josh win the show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?

Why Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Break Up?

Molly-Mae speaks out after her shock split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague Breaks Silence On Her Split From Tommy Fury

Callum Jones was spotted with model Myna Amor in Greece

Who Is Love Island's Callum Jones' New Girlfriend? Meet Model Myna Amor

Love Island couple take next step in their relationship

Love Island Faves Take Huge Next Step After Rollercoaster Romance

Hot On Capital

Lucas Bravo: 10 facts

Lucas Bravo: Age, Height And Facts About The Emily In Paris Actor

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Every Thing We Know About Harry Styles' Fourth Album - HS4 Release Date, Tracklist & More

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Trailers

We're taking over Ibiza

The Capital Weekender Live In Ibiza With Greggs: Times, How To Listen And More

Manu Rios: 13 facts about the Elite actor

Manu Rios: Age, Height And Facts About The Breathless Actor

Love Is Blind UK is hosted by married couple Matt and Emma Willis

When Was Love Is Blind UK Filmed?

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

High School Musical Cast Reveal Halloween-Themed Third Movie Was Scrapped

High School Musical Cast Reveal Halloween-Themed Movie Was Scrapped

Jenna Ortega Responds To "Insane" Rumours She Dated Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega's Hilarious Response To Johnny Depp Dating Rumour Goes Viral

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan appear to hint at false break up rumours

Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Appear To Shut Down Break Up Rumours

Niall and Harry's friendship is still going strong!

Harry Styles And Niall Horan Prove Friendship Never Ended At 'The Show' In Manchester

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when the final five episodes drop on Netflix

When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

What does RCTA mean on TikTok? Here's what you need to know

What Does RCTA Mean On TikTok? The Controversial 'Race Change' Trend Explained

Internet

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What Is The Most Viewed Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Internet

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok

What Is The Most Liked Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Internet

Sabrina Carpenter 'Don't Smile' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals The "Heartbreaking" Story Behind Her 'Don't Smile' Lyrics

More Movies & TV News

Are Jasmine and Bobby from Love Is Blind UK still together?

Are Bobby And Jasmine Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

Sabrina and Steven met on Love is Blind UK 2024

Are Steven And Sabrina Still Together From Love Is Blind UK?

Freddie Powell and Cat Richards partnered up on Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Freddie And Cat From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Natasha starred on Love Is Blind UK in 2024

Who Is Natasha From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram & More

The Traitors could be getting a celebrity version

Will There Be The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition?

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset