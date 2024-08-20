Love Island Couple Break Up Over 'Long Distance' Struggles

Love Island's Grace and Reuben have gone their separate ways. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins have split, here's why.

Love Island sweethearts Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins have reportedly broken up weeks after leaving the villa as an item.

Grace and Reuben flourished as a couple later on in the show before being dumped after the public voted them 'least likely to work on the outside'.

The pair were soon faced with split rumours when they left the villa but after going Instagram official the speculation was seemingly put to bed.

However, now, a source close to them has said that "a romantic relationship isn’t right for either of them at this time".

Reuben Collins and Grace Rosa Jackson attend the "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids, Grace and Reuben have gone their separate ways but will remain friends, the source said: “Grace and Reuben have come to the mutual decision a romantic relationship isn’t right for either of them at this time.

“Grace wishes Reuben all the best and vice versa. They will remain friends and have no bad feelings towards each other.”

Another insider added: “They have both been very busy since leaving the villa and the long distance has been difficult for both of them.”

Grace Jackson said she's 'so glad' she was on season 11 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

The news comes just days after Grace had told ex islander Chloe Burrows that she and Reuben were still together.

She had said rumours of their split were "jarring" when she joined Chloe on her podcast 'Chloe vs World'. "He's the sweetest guy I've ever, ever met. He just like treats me really well," Grace said.

At the time she did say, "obviously it can be hard because I've been in Manchester and he's been in London".

