Love Island's Grace And Reuben Take Next Step In Their Relationship

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island couple Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins have gone Instagram official.

That's right! Despite Joey Essex's insistence that Grace Jackson wasn't that into Reuben Collins on the show, they seem to have been going from strength-to-strength since leaving Love Island.

Unlike other islanders who were quick to post one another on their socials, Grace and Reuben were somewhat slow burners only posting pics of each other two weeks after the show's final.

The couple, who have not revealed their relationship status at this moment in time, attended the It Ends With Us premiere where they were photographed together on the red carpet.

Grace and Reuben make it Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

After the event, Grace was the first to rip the bandaid posting a dump of photos from the red carpet, including a gorgeous snap of her leaning into Reuben with his hand on the small of her back.

Following suit, two days later Reuben also shared pictures of them looking loved up at the premiere.

But before he posted the red carpet pics he had shared a paparazzi shot of them leaving the Love Island season 11 wrap party as well as an adorable one of them at the party together.

Reuben also put any split rumours to rest on Sunday as he responded to a Q&A question asking, 'How are you and Grace?'.

'We're great thanks', he replied over a photo of them cuddled up to one another.

While in the villa Joey, Grace's ex, had questioned her feelings for Reuben as he said she only had a 'connection' with him on the show.

Grace and Reuben were voted out of Love Island after the public voted them as least likely to work on the outside.

Brutally stood on the '1st place' podium, Reuben said: "Fair enough to the public, but the only opinion I care about is Grace's."

"Exactly that and I'll prove you're wrong," Grace replied and it looks like they're doing just that.

