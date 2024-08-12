When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix? How To Watch The Movie Online Via Streaming

12 August 2024, 11:38

How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming
How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming. Picture: Sony Pictures Releasing / Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about the It Ends With Us streaming release date and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Seen everybody talk about It Ends with Us and want to see what all the hype's about? Here's how to watch the film online.

Ever since it was first announced that Justin Baldoni would be adapting Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel It Ends With Us into a movie, fans have been desperate to watch it. Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Skelnar, the film tells the heartbreaking story of a florist in an abusive relationship and it's gone straight to Number 1 on the US box office.

It Ends with Us debuted in cinemas on 9th August but when will it be added to streaming? Is it coming to Netflix or Prime?

When will It Ends With Us be on streaming?

Blake Lively attends NYC premiere of It Ends With Us

When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix?

According to Forbes, It Ends With Us will be added to Netflix. This is due to a "multi-year-agreement" between Sony and the streaming platform. For comparison, Sony films Anyone But You and No Hard Feelings were added to Netflix 123 days and 121 days after debuting in cinemas. If It Ends With Us follows a similar timeline, it could come to Netflix in December.

Taking this into consideration, It Ends With Us won't be coming to Prime Video, Disney+ or other major streaming platforms in the US. However, the Sony/Netflix deal is a US deal so it's currently it's possible that It Ends With Us will be available to stream on different platforms in the UK and other countries.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more about where It Ends With Us will be available to stream internationally.

When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix?
When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix? Picture: Sony Pictures Releasing / Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

When will It Ends With Us be available to buy on VOD?

Fans who are happy to pay to stream It Ends With Us won't have to wait so long to watch the film from the comforts of their own homes. Most films are available to purchase via Video on Demand (Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV) within 45 and 65 days after they come out in cinemas. The exact date usually depends on how popular they are.

Based on this information, it's possible that It Ends With Us will be available to buy on all VOD services as soon as early autumn.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we have an official streaming and VOD release date.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book
What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

The Umbrella Academy's Five and Lila affair plot twist has been slammed by fans

The Umbrella Academy Fans Slam "Unnecessary" Five And Lila Season 4 Storyline

Love is Blind's Benaiah spoke about his vision for an ideal marriage

Benaiah From 'Love Is Blind UK' Hints He’s Still Single

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Grace and Reuben make their relationship 'Instagram official'

Love Island's Grace And Reuben Take Next Step In Their Relationship

Love Island

Wil surprised Uma with a holiday for her birthday

Inside Love Island's Uma's Huge Birthday Surprise From Boyfriend Wil

Love Island

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Jessy Potts addresses split rumours

Jessy Potts Responds To Joey Essex Split Rumours

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits