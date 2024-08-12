When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix? How To Watch The Movie Online Via Streaming

How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming. Picture: Sony Pictures Releasing / Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about the It Ends With Us streaming release date and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Seen everybody talk about It Ends with Us and want to see what all the hype's about? Here's how to watch the film online.

Ever since it was first announced that Justin Baldoni would be adapting Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel It Ends With Us into a movie, fans have been desperate to watch it. Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Skelnar, the film tells the heartbreaking story of a florist in an abusive relationship and it's gone straight to Number 1 on the US box office.

It Ends with Us debuted in cinemas on 9th August but when will it be added to streaming? Is it coming to Netflix or Prime?

When will It Ends With Us be on streaming?

Blake Lively attends NYC premiere of It Ends With Us

When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix?

According to Forbes, It Ends With Us will be added to Netflix. This is due to a "multi-year-agreement" between Sony and the streaming platform. For comparison, Sony films Anyone But You and No Hard Feelings were added to Netflix 123 days and 121 days after debuting in cinemas. If It Ends With Us follows a similar timeline, it could come to Netflix in December.

Taking this into consideration, It Ends With Us won't be coming to Prime Video, Disney+ or other major streaming platforms in the US. However, the Sony/Netflix deal is a US deal so it's currently it's possible that It Ends With Us will be available to stream on different platforms in the UK and other countries.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more about where It Ends With Us will be available to stream internationally.

When will It Ends With Us be available to buy on VOD?

Fans who are happy to pay to stream It Ends With Us won't have to wait so long to watch the film from the comforts of their own homes. Most films are available to purchase via Video on Demand (Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV) within 45 and 65 days after they come out in cinemas. The exact date usually depends on how popular they are.

Based on this information, it's possible that It Ends With Us will be available to buy on all VOD services as soon as early autumn.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we have an official streaming and VOD release date.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.