By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made a big announcement after giving their relationship another go.

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble came fourth on Love Island in the summer of 2023 but called things off in March 2024 before rekindling their romance just a month later.

After they first split they had said they remained "extremely close friends" and they even went traveling around Australia together.

Representatives for the couple said at the time: "They are not putting pressure on their relationship at present, or labelling it, but are very excited to go travelling around Australia together for the next few weeks."

But now they are definitely back together and they've just shared some big news with their followers.

Zach and Molly have officially moved in together. Picture: Instagram

On Instagram they shared a picture of them in a brand new home with lots of boxes, captioned, "Well this happened... #incompatible" with emojis of a house and a box.

The hashtag was a swipe at ex-islanders who had said they weren't well suited while on the show. But the post clearly showed the pair had just moved in together.

The house they've moved into is new, not to be mistaken for the one Molly recently brought and has been sharing renovation updates of.

Molly has been sharing the reno journey on YouTube too and is said to be redecorating the house and then renting it out to a friend.

Fans have been very supportive of Molly and Zachariah's move, with one commenter saying: "So glad they stuck it out and [are] still together."

Another said: "Even those who laughed at you and Zach on every podcast is now typing congratulations. In this life, make sure you succeed. Haters will be believers. Love you so much, Molly. Thank you for being a breath of fresh air."

