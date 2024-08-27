Why Did Love Island's Shaq And Tanya Split?

Why did Tanya and Shaq split? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga have announced they've broken up after finding love on Love Island, but why? Here's what we know.

The latest Love Island couple to call it quits are Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga from the 2023 winter series of the show, where they came fourth.

Amid the internet chaos of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split, Shaq and Tanya's break up has come as the next blow to Love Island fans.

Just days after speculation that they had split, the former couple released statements confirming the end of their relationship.

Shaq and Tanya have broken up after nearly five years of dating. Picture: Instagram

Have Love Island's Shaq and Tanya broken up?

Yes, in statements on their Instagram stories the pair announced the end of their relationship after meeting just over a year ago on the dating show.

Shaq told his followers: "Hi guys, just want to say unfortunately me and Tanya are no longer together and have parted ways. We wish each other the best and can't thank you enough for loving us together until now!"

Tanya also confirmed the news with a post on social media that read: "Hi guys just want to say unfortunately me and Shaq are no longer together and have parted ways. We wish each other the best and can't thank you enough for loving us together until now!!"

Tanya dropped the L-bomb on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Shaq and Tanya break up?

Not much is known about why they officially called it quits but they have both said they "wish each other the best", suggesting an amicable split.

However when the pair sparked break up rumours the month before the announcement, it was said Tanya had unfollowed Shaq on Instagram because of his "behaviour" while on holiday with fellow Love Island star Dami Hope.

An insider told the tabloids: “Tanya was not happy about some of Shaq’s behaviour on holiday. His communication really wasn’t what it should have been. He was seen looking very close to another girl - nothing was going on it but it looked bad."

Tanya went on to re-follow Shaq before deleting all of their pictures together when they publicly announced their split.

At the time the insider said their row was "nothing they can'y fix" but now they have gone their separate ways.

