Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

14 February 2022, 17:50 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 17:58

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea had a funny Twitter interaction
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea had a funny Twitter interaction. Picture: Amber Gill/Greg O'Shea/Instagram

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea had a funny exchange on Twitter about their Love Island finale back in 2019.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The season five winners of Love Island, Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea have both poked fun at their ill-fated romance in a hilarious series of tweets.

Amber shared a funny clip from her most recent YouTube video, in which she is speaking about Netflix's latest hit, The Tinder Swindler.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Weighs In On Molly-Mae’s ‘Damaging’ Privilege Comments

The docudrama follows a group of women who were conned out of millions of dollars by a fraudster they met on a dating app.

Amber reflected on the storyline of the film, commenting that she could "never like a man enough to give them £20,000".

As the 24-year-old made this claim, her editor cut away to scenes from the 'Split or Steal' segment of Amber's Love Island finale.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

After the winners of the hit dating show are revealed, the couple must choose one envelope each; with one containing £0, while the other holds £50,000.

When Amber and Greg won the series they decided to split the money, despite only knowing each other for a few weeks.

The Geordie beauty shared the funny video moment to Twitter, writing: "Should I fire my editor for this???"

It didn't take long for Greg to catch wind of the tweet, and he soon replied: "Sharing is caring."

Despite nabbing the Love Island trophy in 2019, the couple didn't make things work outside the villa, calling it quits just five weeks after the show ended.

We're glad they can laugh about it now though!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Luke T apparently liked a post about Siannise Fudge moving on with Chris Beviere

Love Island’s Luke T ‘Reacts’ To Siannise Fudge Confirming Relationship With Chris Beviere
Molly-Mae shared the news with fans

Molly-Mae Hague Is Releasing An Autobiography At Just 22

Love Island's Siannise has moved on with a new boyfriend following her split from Luke T

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge Dating Model Chris Beviere Two Months After Luke T Split
Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently called it quits

Dr Alex Splits From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht After One Year Of Dating
Molly-Mae Hague is splasing out on cars

Molly-Mae Hague Gifts Her Sister An Extravagant £32K Car

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?
Justin Bieber and Hailey had a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted On Double Date With Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker
Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More
Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace
Julia Fox said she's been 'laughing' about the Kimye situation following their split

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split
Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

More Movies & TV News

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles will star in new film My Policeman

My Policeman Movie: When It’s Coming Out And The Book It’s Based On
Why Anna Delvey won't be tuning into 'Inventing Anna'

Why The Inspiration Behind 'Inventing Anna' Won't Be Watching
The cast of Love Is Blind series 2 has been revealed

Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Series 2

All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series

When Is 'Conversations With Friends' Coming Out? Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know
What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?

The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?