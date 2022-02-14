Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea had a funny Twitter interaction. Picture: Amber Gill/Greg O'Shea/Instagram

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea had a funny exchange on Twitter about their Love Island finale back in 2019.

The season five winners of Love Island, Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea have both poked fun at their ill-fated romance in a hilarious series of tweets.

Amber shared a funny clip from her most recent YouTube video, in which she is speaking about Netflix's latest hit, The Tinder Swindler.

The docudrama follows a group of women who were conned out of millions of dollars by a fraudster they met on a dating app.

Amber reflected on the storyline of the film, commenting that she could "never like a man enough to give them £20,000".

As the 24-year-old made this claim, her editor cut away to scenes from the 'Split or Steal' segment of Amber's Love Island finale.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

After the winners of the hit dating show are revealed, the couple must choose one envelope each; with one containing £0, while the other holds £50,000.

When Amber and Greg won the series they decided to split the money, despite only knowing each other for a few weeks.

The Geordie beauty shared the funny video moment to Twitter, writing: "Should I fire my editor for this???"

It didn't take long for Greg to catch wind of the tweet, and he soon replied: "Sharing is caring."

Despite nabbing the Love Island trophy in 2019, the couple didn't make things work outside the villa, calling it quits just five weeks after the show ended.

We're glad they can laugh about it now though!

