Love Island’s Amber Gill Weighs In On Molly-Mae’s ‘Damaging’ Privilege Comments

13 January 2022, 11:39 | Updated: 13 January 2022, 11:45

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae's fellow season five Islander, Amber Gill, has spoken out about the controversial comments made on the 'Diary of a Ceo'.

Amber Gill, 24, is the latest Love Island star to weigh in on the media storm caused by Molly-Mae Hague’s, 22, controversial comments.

The two stars appeared on the fifth season of the hit ITV dating show together in 2019, now Amber has spoken out against Molly’s argument that ‘we all have the same 24 hours in a day’.

How Many Followers Has Molly-Mae Hague Lost After Viral Podcast Comments?

The Newcastle babe deemed the PrettyLittleThing creative director’s outlook as harmful, calling the statements ‘very damaging to say’.

Molly-Mae has been receiving intense online backlash since a clip from her Diary of a Ceo interview went viral.

Amber Gill has spoken about the infamous podcast comments
Amber Gill has spoken about the infamous podcast comments. Picture: Alamy
Amber Gill appeared on season 5 of Love Island with Molly-Mae
Amber Gill appeared on season 5 of Love Island with Molly-Mae. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

The online debate surrounding the mega-influencer’s comments point out the significance of background and privilege how they affect the opportunities available to different individuals.

Amber further drove home this argument with a video posted to her YouTube channel.

The 24-year-old star shared a Q&A video where she answered fan questions, one of which was: 'Do you think we all have the same 24 hours in a day?"

"The short answer is no," Amber revealed straight off the bat.

Before delving into her views on the controversy she gave her subscribers a disclaimer, saying: "I don't believe in inciting hatred, trolling or just jumping on anyone in the public eye.

"However, do I think we all have the same 24 hours? I just don’t. But I think that because I come from a mixed-race background and I can see different perspectives I don’t have that view," she passionately said as she addressed the camera.

Gill continued: "Social inequality is a huge thing whether it's race, gender, sexual orientation, anything like that."

Molly-Mae Hague has been criticised for not recognising her privilege
Molly-Mae Hague has been criticised for not recognising her privilege. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"To say that we all have a level playing field is very damaging," the reality star said.

Molly-Mae divided fans with her podcast appearance – that was released in December but went viral a month later – saying that "You can literally go in any direction. When I've spoken about that before in the past, I have been slammed a little bit with people saying you know like it's easy for you to say that."

