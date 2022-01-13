The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

13 January 2022, 17:08

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Netflix is set to release a new documentary about The Tinder Swindler, Shimon Hayut - but who is he and what did he do?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tinder Swindler is hitting our screens soon as Netflix gets ready to drop the documentary about Israeli fraudster Shimon Hayut.

The convicted conman went by the name Simon Leviev - but what exactly did he do?

We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about Shimon, including what he did, where he is now and his prison sentence…

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Three of the women Shimon Hayut conned come together to tell their story on The Tinder Swindler
Three of the women Shimon Hayut conned come together to tell their story on The Tinder Swindler. Picture: Netflix

Who is Shimon Hayut and what did he do?

Shimon Hayut is a 31-year-old man who pretended to be a billionaire named Simon Leviev.

He called himself ‘the prince of diamonds’ and claimed to be the son of billionaire Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev.

Shimon conned several women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund his lavish lifestyle and found his victims on the dating app, Tinder.

The women Shimon defrauded have now teamed up to tell their story in The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

Shimon Hayut pretended to be a billionaire named Simon Leviev
Shimon Hayut pretended to be a billionaire named Simon Leviev. Picture: Instagram

Is Shimon Hayut in prison?

Shimon was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court in late 2019 but was reportedly granted release after just five months following prison attempts to reduce the number of inmates due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

He had previously served a two-year sentence in a Finnish prison for conning three women in 2015.

Cecilie Fjellhoy and Pernilla Sjoholm got together with Ayleen Charlotte to tell their story about Shimon
Cecilie Fjellhoy and Pernilla Sjoholm got together with Ayleen Charlotte to tell their story about Shimon. Picture: @pernillaelisabeths/Instagram
The Tinder Swindler drops on Netflix on February 2
The Tinder Swindler drops on Netflix on February 2. Picture: Netflix

Is The Tinder Swindler on Netflix based on real life?

The Tinder Swindler is based on the real-life events that took place between Shimon Hayut and the women he conned, who appear in the documentary to recall their respective relationships with the conman.

The documentary focuses on three of his victims; Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte.

The Tinder Swindler drops on Netflix on February 2nd.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok...

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Love Island

Who are the members in the Hype House in LA?

Who Are The Members Of The Hype House In The New Netflix Show?

Did Jake reference Taylor Swift's 'Red' era?

Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Red' Moment

How much did Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly cost?

Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Came With A Huge Price Tag

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star