The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

By Capital FM

Netflix is set to release a new documentary about The Tinder Swindler, Shimon Hayut - but who is he and what did he do?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tinder Swindler is hitting our screens soon as Netflix gets ready to drop the documentary about Israeli fraudster Shimon Hayut.

The convicted conman went by the name Simon Leviev - but what exactly did he do?

We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about Shimon, including what he did, where he is now and his prison sentence…

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Three of the women Shimon Hayut conned come together to tell their story on The Tinder Swindler. Picture: Netflix

Who is Shimon Hayut and what did he do?

Shimon Hayut is a 31-year-old man who pretended to be a billionaire named Simon Leviev.

He called himself ‘the prince of diamonds’ and claimed to be the son of billionaire Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev.

Shimon conned several women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund his lavish lifestyle and found his victims on the dating app, Tinder.

The women Shimon defrauded have now teamed up to tell their story in The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

Shimon Hayut pretended to be a billionaire named Simon Leviev. Picture: Instagram

Is Shimon Hayut in prison?

Shimon was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court in late 2019 but was reportedly granted release after just five months following prison attempts to reduce the number of inmates due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

He had previously served a two-year sentence in a Finnish prison for conning three women in 2015.

Cecilie Fjellhoy and Pernilla Sjoholm got together with Ayleen Charlotte to tell their story about Shimon. Picture: @pernillaelisabeths/Instagram

The Tinder Swindler drops on Netflix on February 2. Picture: Netflix

Is The Tinder Swindler on Netflix based on real life?

The Tinder Swindler is based on the real-life events that took place between Shimon Hayut and the women he conned, who appear in the documentary to recall their respective relationships with the conman.

The documentary focuses on three of his victims; Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte.

The Tinder Swindler drops on Netflix on February 2nd.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital