Where Is The Tinder Swindler Now?

Where is The Twitter Swindler's Shimon Hayut now? Everything you need to know about the con artist from Netflix's latest documentary.

The Tinder Swindler landed on Netflix on February 2, and everyone's got the same question on their lips – where's Shimon Hayut now?

The docu-drama follows a con artist who went by the name of Simon Leviev, as well as other pseudonyms, as he hustled multiple women out of large sums of money.

Shimon Hayut would scour Tinder for his scam victims, the Netflix original follows a group of women who attempted to hunt the Swindler down to claim back the millions stolen from them.

So where is The Tinder Swindler (AKA Simon Leviev) now?

The Israeli conman, operating under the name Simon, targeted a slew of women with his dating app hustling, with the documentary focusing on three of his victims in particular.

Reports claim that he did, in fact, serve time for his crimes, being imprisoned in his home country in December 2019.

Shimon Hayut was released after only five months of his initial fifteen-month sentence.

He was reportedly ordered to pay compensation to the women he conned as well as deliver a fine as part of his plea deal.

Hayut had also previously served two years of jail time in Finland in 2015 after similar offences.

According to Esquire, the Swindler is now 31-years-old and remains in Israel as a free man and remains out of the public eye.

