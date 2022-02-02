Where Is The Tinder Swindler Now?

2 February 2022, 16:19 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 17:15

Where is the con artist from The Tinder Swindler now?
Where is the con artist from The Tinder Swindler now? Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Where is The Twitter Swindler's Shimon Hayut now? Everything you need to know about the con artist from Netflix's latest documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tinder Swindler landed on Netflix on February 2, and everyone's got the same question on their lips – where's Shimon Hayut now?

The docu-drama follows a con artist who went by the name of Simon Leviev, as well as other pseudonyms, as he hustled multiple women out of large sums of money.

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Shimon Hayut would scour Tinder for his scam victims, the Netflix original follows a group of women who attempted to hunt the Swindler down to claim back the millions stolen from them.

So where is The Tinder Swindler (AKA Simon Leviev) now?

Where is Shimon Hayut fromt the Tinder Swindler now?
Where is Shimon Hayut fromt the Tinder Swindler now? Picture: Netflix

The Israeli conman, operating under the name Simon, targeted a slew of women with his dating app hustling, with the documentary focusing on three of his victims in particular.

Reports claim that he did, in fact, serve time for his crimes, being imprisoned in his home country in December 2019.

Shimon Hayut was released after only five months of his initial fifteen-month sentence.

He was reportedly ordered to pay compensation to the women he conned as well as deliver a fine as part of his plea deal.

Shimon Hayut operated under the name Simon Leviev
Shimon Hayut operated under the name Simon Leviev. Picture: Instagram
The Tinder Swindler dropped on the streaming platform on February 2nd
The Tinder Swindler dropped on the streaming platform on February 2nd. Picture: Netflix

Hayut had also previously served two years of jail time in Finland in 2015 after similar offences.

According to Esquire, the Swindler is now 31-years-old and remains in Israel as a free man and remains out of the public eye.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid admitted she has a secret TikTok account

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Has A Secret TikTok Account - And Here's Who She Follows

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three series

Gigi Hadid ‘Avoided Saying Hi’ To Mum Yolanda While She Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Nathan and Holly from Too Hot To Handle appear to still be together!

Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Who will be performing at the BRITs 2022?

BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: Ed Sheeran, Adele, Anne-Marie & More

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Gemma Styles took to the 'gram to mark the family occasion

Gemma Styles Shared The Funniest Post For Harry's 28th Birthday

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star